DuBOIS — The Clearfield volleyball team downed DuBois Central Catholic 26-24, 25-18 and 25-18 on Monday evening.
Hannah Glunt had 33 assists and 12 service points, while Sam Campolong added 10 kills and six service points.
Ruby Singleton netted 10 digs, six kills and six service points.
Addy Ruiz had 10 kills and five service points, while Gabby Henry had six kills and four service points.
Anna Twigg added 10 service points and four kills, while Alaina Fedder netted five digs.
“It was a great team win,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We were able to get a lot of girls in tonight. Hannah was able to get great sets to Ruby, Anna, Addy, Gabby and Sam. We attacked the ball well tonight at all angles of the court.
“Defensivewise Fedder and Ruby did a great job bringing the ball up. Hopefully we can be on our A game Wednesday at home against Tyrone.”
Clearfield improved to 4-6 overall.
The Lady Bison host Tyrone on Wednesday.
In jayvee action, Clearfield won in three sets 15-25, 25-21 and 15-7.