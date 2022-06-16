CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield Legion baseball team toppled Curwensville 10-0 in six innings on Thursday.
Kyle Elensky threw five innings, allowing no runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He also had three hits and scored twice.
Derrick Mikesell added two hits and two RBIs, while Elijah Quick and Morgen Billotte each knocked in a run.
Hunter Hipps took the loss for Curwensville.
Clearfield (2-5) hosts Rossiter on Sunday.
Curwensville (0-5) hosts Sykesville on Sunday.
Clearfield—10
Elensky p-ss 4230, Bloom c 4200, Billotte cf 2211, Prestash 1b-p 3110, Quick 3b 4111, Rumsky 2b 3000, Mays rf 1010, Mikesell lf 3022, Kushner cf 4000, Irvin eh 1100, Lopez rf-2b 2110. Totals: 31-10-10-4.
Curwensville—0
Tkacik 1b 1010, Lee ss 3000, Hoover c 2000, Hipps p 3000, Olson lf 2010, A. Farley lf 0000, Finn 2b 2010, F. Hipps rf 2000, J. Farley 3b-p 2010. Totals: 20-0-4-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 301 402—10 10 1
Curwensville 000 000— 0 4 4
Errors—Billotte. Tkacik 2, Farley, H. Hipps. SAC—Billotte. SB—Elensky, Quick.
Pitching
Clearfield: Elensky—5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Prestash—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: H. Hipps—3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Farley—3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Elensky. LP—H. Hipps.