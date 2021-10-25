CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield/Curwensville match on Monday was the typical fare you’d normally see when the two teams play each other.
Only this time it didn’t go five sets.
Clearfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning 25-13 and 25-15 before Curwensville rallied to take the third set 25-22. The Lady Tide made a game of it in the fourth set, but the Lady Bisons pulled out the 25-20 victory.
“We try to tell them our game is bump, set, hit and attack the ball,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “We need to do that. And, we have to be ready on defense, because the second hit was coming up. There we had some issues, so we called a timeout and said, ‘You have to refocus. Play our game. Don’t get where the noise and the crowd bother you. You have to play your game.’”
Clearfield looked in control in the first set, led by an 11-point service run from Addy Ruiz. The Lady Tide called their first timeout down 10-5, but Ruiz went on to serve up eight more points to give the visitors a 19-10 advantage.
Ruiz finished the night with 22 service points, including six aces.
“She was good on the service line for us tonight,” said Bailor. “That’s one of the things we need to do is keep the ball in play. If we give them points on our serve, we are getting ourselves down.
“Serve-receive on those last two games was a little chaotic. Once we start letting Hannah set the ball and we had Ruby and Sam and Anna hitting the ball, we did better.”
The Lady Tide struggled to get anything going against the Lady Bison, despite two kills from senior Alyssa Bakaysa and one each from Jorja Fleming and Lizzy Palmer.
“We dug some holes, but I am proud of them because they dug themselves out of it,” said Curwensville head coach Stephanie Vicary. “That is not something we could do at the beginning of the season. Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted our season to end, but they have improved this season. They just kept fighting and they never gave up.”
Curwensville went up 7-1 in the second set, but Clearfield got another big run at the service line from Ruiz in game two as well.
The Lady Bison went up 10-9 before going on to take the 25-15 victory.
Clearfield’s Ruby Singleton had four kills in the set, and finished the night with 17.
Curwensville went up on the Lady Bison again the fourth set, as Jorja Fleming served up seven straight points to pull out to an 8-1 lead.
Clearfield came back and tied the match at 15-15, but the Lady Tide went on to win 25-22.
“We are communicating and moving more than we were at the beginning of the season,” Vicary said. “We are definitely proud of how far they have come.”
Curwensville lead 12-10 in the fourth set, before the Lady Bison rallied on a service run by Alaina Fedder to take the 25-20 win.
“We want to finish out with a nice couple of games,” Bailor said. “Tomorrow we play P-O and we want to play them tough. We want to be competitive. So when we go in to our playoff game at St. Marys on Thursday we are ready.
“But we have to play our game. We can’t run into each other and not communicate.”
Ruiz also had six kills, while Hannah Glunt had 21 assists and nine service points. Fedder finished the game with 10 service points and a kill.
Bakaysa led Curwensville with seven kills and five service points. Rylee Wiggins had seven service points, while Lizzy Palmer had seven service points and six kills.
It was the last game in a Lady Tide uniform for Bakaysa, Taylor Luzier and Janessa Snyder.
“That is going to be a big loss for us,” said Vicary. “We have some big shoes to fill, but we are confident in the girls coming up. We have some dedicated players. We are looking forward to next season and what it will bring.”
Curwensville finished the season at 5-13. Clearfield improved to 5-12 and finish up the regular season tonight at Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Lady Bison also won the junior varsity game 25-12, 25-15.