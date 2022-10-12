HYDE — Clearfield’s Camden Gormont booted in a goal in the second overtime to help the Bison down Bellefonte 1-0 on Wednesday night at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Red Raiders won the earlier matchup this season 7-1.
“This was a hard-fought game,” said Bison head coach Todd Trinidad. “It was a beautiful game of defensive soccer. We lost to Bellefonte earlier this year and we wanted to win this round on our turf on Senior Night.
“Camden just dribbled down the middle and launched a killer bending shot and hit the upper corner from 30 yards out.”
Bellefonte and Clearfield were tied in shots with 10 a piece.
Bison goalie Todd Hallman earned the shutout.
“I am so proud of this team for battling back and winning a key game,” Trinidad said. “This was a team effort — everybody chipped in and it showed, even from the bench.
“The key players were Camden with the goal and strong play in the midfield, Denis Swales on wing and Cole Miller on defense to mention a few.”
Clearfield improved to 8-5-2 overall and 5-4-2 in the Mountain League. Bellefonte dropped to 8-3-1 in league play.
The Bison host Huntingdon on Tuesday.
Clearfield 1, Bellefonte 0, 2OT
Second Overtime
1. Camden Gormont, C, 90:34.
Shots: Bellefonte 10, Clearfield 10.
Saves: Bellefonte (Elijah Davis) 9, Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 10.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 4, Clearfield 3.