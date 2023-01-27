TYRONE — The Clearfield boys basketball team got off to a slow start on Friday against Tyrone in a 76-39 loss.
The Bison were led by 13 points from Cole Miller.
Clearfield dropped to 10-5 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Bellefonte on Monday.
Clearfield—39
Miller 5 3-4 13, Greslick 1 0-0 3, Billotte 0 1-2 1, Pallo 2 0-0 5, Patrick 1 0-0 2, Lopez 0 2-2 2, Clark 0 0-0 0, Way 2 0-0 6, Kushner 1 0-0 2, Lynch 1 0-0 3, Maines 1 0-0 2. Collins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-8 13.
Tyrone—76
Walk 4 0-2 9, Escala 3 0-0 7, LeGars 2 3-3 9, Gampe 6 2-3 14, Crowell 3 0-0 7, Crilly 8 0-0 22, Lehner 2 0-0 4, Woomer 1 0-0 2, Emigh 1 0-0 2, Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 5-8 76.
Three-pointers: Greslick, Pallo, Way 2, Lynch. Walk, Escala, LeGars 2, Crowell, Crilly 6.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 10 8 14—39
Tyrone 17 24 23 12—76