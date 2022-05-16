HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team led 10-8 after four innings, but Punxsutawney responded with nine runs in the fifth to take the 27-16 victory on Monday.
The Bison used six different pitchers in the game. Hunter Rumsky took the loss.
Blake Prestash led the way offensively with six RBIs, three runs scored and three hits, including a homer and a double.
Kyle Elensky had a double, a homer and scored three times. Morgen Billotte added four hits, including a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Ryan Gearhart had three hits.
Clearfield dropped to 8-11 overall. The Bison host Curwensville on Wednesday.
Punxsutawney—27
London dh 5420, Hetrick 2b-ss 7442, Tyger p-ss-2b 5123, Savage 1b 4343, Wood 1b 0200, Sikora 3b 6234, Stonbraker c 4123, Dinger rf 5244, Henretta lf 2000, Phillips lf 4234, Bennett cf 4423, Gula pr 0200, Martino p 0000, Miller p 0000. Totals: 46-27-26-26.
Clearfield—16
Elensky ss 4331, Barr 1b-2b-p-2b 5311, Billotte cf 5343, Prestash p-1b 4336, Bloom c 5021, Troxell rf 5110, Gearhart 2b-lf 4031, Fester 3b 2001, Quick p 1210, Lumadue 1000, Rumsky dh 5111, Coudriet lf 0000, Durandetta p 0000, Bumbarger p 0000. Totals: 41-16-19-15.
Score by Innings
Punxsy 014 392 8—27 26 4
Clearfield 320 506 0—16 19 4
Errors—Hetrick, Phillips, Martino, Savage. Bloom, Gearhart 3. LOB—Punxsutawney 8, Clearfield 10. DP— Punxsutawney 1. 2b—Dinger 2, Bennett, Savage. Billotte, Elensky, Prestash. HR—Dinger, Bennett, Savage. Elensky, Prestash. SAC—Tyger. SF—Stonbraker. HBP—Dinger. Elensky. SB—Wood, Dinger, Phillips, Bennett 2, Savage. Gearhart.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Tyger—3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Miller—3 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Martino—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Prestash—3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Rumsky—1 1/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Barr—3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Durandetta—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Quick—2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Bumbarger—2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Miller. LP—Rumsky.