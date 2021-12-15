PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell behind host Punxsutawney early and couldn’t catch up, falling to the Lady Chucks 60-27.
Emma Hipps was the lone Lady Bison in double digits, finishing the night with 11.
Clearfield (1-3) returns to action on Friday, hosting Hollidaysburg.
Clearfield—27
Glunt 2 0-0 4, Winters 1 0-2 2, Walker 3 1-4 7, Ryen 1 0-0 3, Hipps 2 6-8 11, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Fedder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-14 27.
Punxsutawney—60
D. Grieby 2 0-0 3, Presloid 6 1-3 18, Poole 0 0-0 0, Riley 8 0-0 17, Hanley 2 1-2 5, McMohn 1 0-0 2, Dobbins 2 0-0 6, Doverspike 0 0-0 0, S. Grieby 2 0-0 4, Powell 1 0-0 2, Young 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-5 60.
Three-pointers: Hipps, Ryen. Presloid 3, Dobbins 2, Riley.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 3 15 3 6—27
Punxsutawney 28 15 15 6—60