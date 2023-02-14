DUBOIS — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell to host DuBois 39-25 on Tuesday evening in a non-league game.
The Lady Bison were led by 13 points from Mia Helsel. Hannah Glunt added six.
Clearfield finished the regular season at 10-12.
Clearfield—25
Glunt 2 1-4 6, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 2-2 4, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Helsel 4 2-4 13, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-10 25.
DuBois—39
Werner 2 0-0 4, Fontaine 3 0-0 6, Rusnica 1 1-4 3, Runon 1 0-0 3, Weible 0 0-0 0, McCoy 4 0-0 8, Pfeafer 3 2-2 11, G. Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, M. Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-6 39.
Three-pointers: Glunt, Helsel 2. Pfeafer 3.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 5 3 9—25
DuBois 6 12 11 10—39