HYDE — The Clearfield diving team has plenty to be excited about this season.
Clearfield returns both the boys and girls District 9 champs in Keegan MacDonald and Rylee Charles, both sophomores, and has several others on the roster looking to make their marks.
That includes senior Nick Unch, who is very important to the program.
“Nick has not captured a district title ... yet,” Clearfield swimming head coach Jackie Morrison said. “But he’s a good diver. He has always supported his team. He will swim for me when I need him to swim. And he’s a tremendous diver. On any other diving team around here, he’d be their No. 1. But he happens to be on a team with a kid (MacDonald) that’s super competitive with him. And they’re both so talented.
“We love Nick because he brings experience with him.I hear him coaching Keegan. I hear him coaching the girls. That senior leadership of being there for four years, you van’t dismiss that. It’s so important. Keegan wouldn’t have been where he was last year without Nick and Rylee certainly wouldn’t have come along in such a short period of time without Nick. We’re going to miss Nick when he is done this year.”
While Unch and MacDonald will once again compete on the boys team, the Lady Bison have a trio of new divers in the fold to challenge Charles.
Freshman Dehlia Elbe brings a knowledge of gymnastics to the team and Morrison thinks she’ll pick up on things pretty quickly.
“Rylee is going to get pushed now by Dehlia,”Morrison said. “She has a major gymnastics background. She understands body movement and awareness. She will be a big player, along with Rylee.”
Junior Sarah Cutler, who is also on the varsity wrestling team, and sophomore newcomer Faith Gardner also join the team, giving the Lady Bison plenty of options from meet to meet.
“Faith is new to the sport. She just started,” Morrison said. “But she has a lot of potential. And then we put Sarah Cutler on the board, and she’s fearless. She’s a wrestler. You bring her fearlessness in ... don’t mess with the girls diving team. That’s a pretty tough crew there. They’re going to go up on the board and throw some stuff.”
The returning experience coupled with the new divers with loads of potential has Morrison was excited to see what they can achieve.
“I love that we have four girls,” she said. “They are going to push each other. They’re going to push Rylee to higher levels and they’re going to feed off our two boy divers as well.
“The diving team is pretty fierce. It’s going to be fun year.”