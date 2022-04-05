HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team upended visiting Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday 4-2.
Ryan Gearhart had two hits, including a double and knocked in a run. Morgen Billotte had two RBIs on one hit, while Ty Troxell had the other RBI.
Kyle Elensky pitched all seven innings for the Bison, allowing just two runs on seven hits and four walks. He also struck out seven.
Clearfield improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Tyrone on Friday.
Bald Eagle Area—2
Burns 4220, Gavlock 2011, Vaughn 3011, Heverly 4000, Serb 4010, Quick 1000, Kresovich 3000, Koleno 3020, Watkins 3000. Totals: 27-2-7-2.
Clearfield—4
Elensky 3010, Bloom 3100, Billotte 3112, Prestash 1000, Gearhart 2121, Fester 2000, Troxell 1011, Durandetta 2000, Barr 1000, Rumsky 2100, Quick 3010. Totals: 23-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
BEA 000 010 1—2 7 2
Clearfield 100 210 x—4 6 1
Errors—Burns, Koleno. Prestash. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 9, Clearfield 8. DP—Bald Eagle Area. 2B—Burns, Vaughn. Gearhart. SAC—Quick. HBP—Prestash, Bloom. SB—Billotte.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: McClain—5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 SO, 4 BB. Vaughn—0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Serb—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Elensky (2-0). LP—McClain.