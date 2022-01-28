HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team dropped a 67-54 decision to Tyrone on Friday night.
The Bison were led by Cole Miller’s 28 points, including six treys. Ryan Gearhart added 13 points.
Clearfield fell to 9-6 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Philipsburg-Osceola this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Tyrone—67
Lang 0 1-2 1, Rhoades 3 3-4 10, DeHaas 8 7-8 25, Gampe 5 1-5 11, Legars 2 0-0 5, Gwinn 5 0-2 10, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Walk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 13-23 67.
Clearfield—54
Gearhart 4 3-3 13, Miller 9 2-3 28, I. Way 2 0-0 4, Greslick 2 0-0 5, Collins 0 0-0 0, Pallo 2 0-0 4, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-6 54.
Three-pointers: Rhoades, DeHaas 2, Legars. Gearhart 2, Miller 6, Greslick.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 10 22 13 22—67
Clearfield 17 10 6 18—54