SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield boys soccer team was shut out by host Penns Valley on Monday afternoon.
The Bison had 12 shots in the game, but couldn’t get any past Ram goalkeeper Gavin Robb.
Penns Valley led 1-0 at the half, before scoring four goals in the second, three of which came within just over a minute of each other.
Clearfield dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Mountain League play. The Bison travel to Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday evening.
Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jack O’Donald, 7:53.
Second Half
2. Nate Long, 48:54.
3. Cedar Kimler, 65:28.
4. Long, 65:49.
5. Aidan Korman, 66:39.
Shots: Clearfield 12, Penns Valley 11.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 4, Penns Valley (Gavin Robb) 3.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 9, Penns Valley 2.