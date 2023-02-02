HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield girls basketball team was outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter in a 51-44 loss to Huntingdon on Thursday.
Hannah Glunt was the top scorer for the Lady Bison, netting 13 points. Cayleigh Walker added 11.
Clearfield fell to 9-11 overall and 6-7 in the Mountain League. The Lady Bison host Penns Valley on Monday.
Clearfield—44
Glunt 5 2-3 13, Winters 1 2-2 4, Walker 2 7-9 11, Ryen 4 0-0 9, Helsel 2 2-2 7. Totals: 14 13-16 44.
Huntingdon—51
Fiscus 10 3-5 23, Patrick 1 2-2 4, Barger 6 1-3 14, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Querry 2 2-2 6, Guisler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-12 51.
Three-pointers: Glunt, Ryen, Helsel. Barger.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 7 18 10—44
Huntingdon 10 10 10 21—51