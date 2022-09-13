HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield cross country team was swept by host Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
The boys, who only had three runners, were defeated 15-50, while the Lady Bison dropped a 24-38 decision.
Scarlett Singleton won the girls race with a time of 21:36, while teammate Danna Bender was third with a 23:16. Ruth Wurster (26:33) was tenth for Clearfield.
“Several of the girls had a personal best, which is great to see,” Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said. “Scarlett told me her game plan for this race beforehand, and executed it flawlessly.”
On the boys side, Bison Eli Fox (19:42) and Spencer Luzier (20:09) placed fifth and sixth.
“Eli looked sharp and Spencer was right behind him in sixth to pick up some valuable Mountain League points,” Yingling said. “They have two different styles, but run similar times and will be very fun to watch all season.”
Huntingdon’s Tyler Rader, running unattached, won the boys race in 16:53.
Clearfield is back in action Sept. 20 at Tyrone.
Boys
Hollidaysburg 15, Clearfield 50
Top 10
1. Tyler Rader, Hunt, 16:53.
2. Abe Manfred, H, 18:49.
3. Isaac Watt, H, 18:57.
4. Sebastian Diaz, H, 19:31.
5. Eli Fox, C, 19:42.
6. Spencer Luzier, C, 20:09.
7. Andrew Shanafett, 20:56.
8. Gordon Batchelder, H, 21:01.
9. Yvan Chen, H, 22:01.
10. Joseph McNicholas, H, 22:20.
Other Clearfield runners: 14. Gavin Coudriet, 23:25.
Girls
Hollidaysburg 24, Clearfield 38.
Top 10
1. Scarlett Singleton, C, 21:36.
2. Sophia Moyer, H, 21:56.
3. Danna Bender, C, 23:16.
4. Rylan Carney, H, 23:24.
5. Alexa Vent, H, 23:26.
6. Lilly Clayton, H, 25:20.
7. Nora Statler, H, 25:36.
8. Ellen Yarnell, H, 26:22.
9. Cece Williams, H, 26:29.
10. Ruth Wurster, C, 26:33.
Other Clearfield runners: 11. Haley Custaney, 26:40. 13. Danielle Cline, 28:05. 15. Olivia Graham, 29:22. 16. Dehlia Elbe, 29:34. 17. Anna Luzier, 29:36. 18. Arianna Margarucci, 30:30.