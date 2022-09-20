TYRONE — The Clearfield cross country team split with host Tyrone on Tuesday.
The Lady Bison took the first nine spots in a 15-50 victory, while the boys squad lost a 25-36 decision.
“We had some great practices last week, and it really showed,” Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said. “It was hot out and Tyrone has a very tough course, but the team responded well.”
Danna Bender won the girls race with a time of 22:46. She was followed closely by teammate Scarlett Singleton, who ran a 23:03.
Lady Bison Ruth Wurster, Haley Custaney and Dehlia Elbe were third through fifth, respectively.
“Danna Bender was the overall winner for the girls, and ran such a strong race,” Yingling said. I was really impressed with her. Scarlett did a great job as always, and Ruth Wurster has had some awesome practices and her work really showed today. To claim the top nine spots really shows me the girls are coming together as a unit.”
For the boys, Spencer Luzier placed second with a time of 19:26, which was just two seconds off the pace set by Tyrone’s Aiden Detwiler. Clearfield’s Eli Fox was third with a time of 20:36.
“Spencer went wire-to-wire with their top guy, and lost a heartbreaker at the end, but he also showed how hard he can race,” Yingling said. “Eli ran a smart race as always, and Gavin (Couderet) is really starting to get the hang of this longer distance. I’m really proud of the all boys effort tonight.”
Clearfield is back in action Sept. 27, hosting Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola.
Boys
Tyrone 25, Clearfield 26
Top 10
1. Aiden Detwiler, T, 19:24.; 2. Spencer Luzier, C, 19:26.; 3. Eli Fox, C, 20:36.; 4. Brumbaugh, T, 21:12.; 5. McCloskey, T, 21:34.; 6. Gavin Couderet, C, 23:57.; 7. Sutt, T, 24:35.; 8. Wicker, T, 24:54.; 9. Jackson, T, 26:03.; 10. Domenic Margarucci, C, 27:45.
Girls
Clearfield 15, Tyrone 50
Top 10
1. Danna Bender, C, 22:46.; 2. Scarlett Singleton, C, 23:03.; 3. Ruth Wurster, C, 27:06.; 4. Haley Custaney, C, 27:45.; 5. Dehlia Elbe, C, 28:50.; 6. Anna Luzier, C, 29:00.;7. Olivia Graham, C, 29:53.;8. Danielle Cline, C, 30:37.;9. Adrianna Margarucci, C, 31:03.;10. Xena Sieminski, T, 33:15.