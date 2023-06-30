The state Department of Transportation is providing an update for drivers about roadwork in Clearfield County
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. The workers in these area could potentially be working at any hour of the day, so caution is a requirement at all hours. From July 3-7, weather permitting, the following roadwork will be taking place.
Bridge repair:
• State Route: 3014, North Camp.
Crack sealing:
• SR 879, Keewaydin to Karthaus.
Ditching:
• SR 3016, Marron Road.
• SR: 4014, Dubois Rockton Road.
Drainage improvements:
• SR 53, Madera.
• SR: 3003, Thompsontown.
Pipe flushing:
• SR 53, Madera.
Maintaining guiderail:
• Interstate 80: Mile Marker 120 to 137, east and westbound.
Mowing:
• Throughout the county.
Patching:
• I80: mile marker 97 to 111, east and westbound.
• U.S. 322, Woodland to Philipsburg.
Pipe replacement:
• SR 153, Crooked Sewer Road.
• SR 1006, Goshen.
Shoulder repair:
• SR 53, Morrisdale.
Sign repairs and upgrades:
• Throughout the county
Tree crew:
• SR 729, Tyrone Pike.
• SR 969, Lumber City Highway.
Under-drain:
• SR 879, Curwensville.