Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Northern Centre, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre and Union. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Bands of heavy rain will continue to track across portions of central Pennsylvania through Saturday morning. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are anticipated by midday Saturday, with localized amounts of 4 or more inches possible from the Laurel Highlands eastward into parts of Franklin, Cumberland, and Adams counties. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&