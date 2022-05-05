CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in April in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Walter T. Godissart of Morrisdale and Suzanne Marie Reynolds of Morrisdale.
- Dustin Louis McGovern of LeContes Mills and Leann Nicole Plubell of LeContes Mills.
- Anthony Richard Starr of Curwensville and Danelle Justine Billotte of Curwensville.
- Joseph Michael Gallaher of DuBois and Nicole Amber McCartney of DuBois.
- Nathan Shawn Guiher of DuBois and Jessie Elizabeth Dixon of DuBois.
- Kenneth Gregory Macindoe of DuBois and Antonette Marie Flanders of DuBois.
- Allen D. Rowles Jr. of Morrisdale and Jennifer Jo Heasley of Morrisdale.
- Ian R. Aughinbaugh of DuBois and Tanya May Emery of DuBois.
- Nathan Robert Shaffer of Clearfield and Katie Lynn Luzier of Clearfield.
- Patrick Allen Deluccia of Curwensville and Kaile Michelle Fenchak of Woodland.
- Timothy Lynn Lucas Jr. of Philipsburg and Kayla Jo Ferguson of Philipsburg.
- Kenneth Lee Brown III of New Millport and Cheree Renee McGonigal of Frenchville.
- Zachary Guy Hensal of Houtzdale and Shianna Faith Jones of Houtzdale.
- Montrell Andre Harris of Philadelphia and Lovie Marie Butterbaugh of Osceola Mills.
- Jeremy Moyer of Brodheadsville and Ashlelee M. Okamoto of DuBois.
- John Joseph Zernell of Curwensville and Heidi Jean Mullen of Curwensville.
- Spencer A. Young of Grampian and Mandy Lee Rauch of Grampian.
- Arnold K. Owusu of Philipsburg and Kendall Yaa Niamke of Rocky Hill, Conn.
- Corey James Stiver of Culpeper, Va. and Lindsey Marie Knepp of Culpeper, Va.
- Samuel Michael Roselli of DuBois and Emily Michelle Skraba of DuBois.
- Nathan Dean Turner of Rockton and Katrina Marie Huber of Rockton.
- Jeremiah James Bennett of Clearfield and Rayanna Lynn Wilson of Clearfield.
- Jarred Allen Lane of Curwensville and Ashlynn Cecile Francisco of Curwensville.
- Derek Anthony Welker of Clearfield and Allison Joy Graham of Clearfield.
- Alex James Holt of Curwensville and Lindsey Raeann Derrick of Curwensville.
- Braden Andrew Haag of Luthersburg and Anya Lynette Kessler of DuBois.