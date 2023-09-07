The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2023.
- Leah R. Gelnett, to Paul B. Blake and Kathryn A. Blake, Sandy Township, $50,000.
- Ruth Vizza and Glenn L. Finley, to Thomas Kellgren and David Lombardo, Sandy Township, $372,500.
- Norman Schaffer, to Mukhi LLC, DuBois City, $5,000.
- Norman Schaffer, to Om Shiva DuBois LLC, DuBois City, $295,000.
- Michael J. Bregman, to Michael J. Bregman and Leah E. Bregman, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Lisa M. Garred, to Sean P. Garred Sr., DuBois City, $1.
- Sean P. Garred Sr. and Lisa M. Garred, to Sean P. Garred Sr., DuBois City, $1.
- Sean P. Garred Sr. and Lisa M. Garred, to Sean P. Garred Sr., Sandy Township, $1.
- Sean P. Garred Sr., Lisa M. Garred and Garred Apartments and Homes, to Sean P. Garred Sr., Sandy Township, $1.
- Susan C. Bourdess, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Inc., Sandy Township, $200.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill, to Sawhud Land LLC, Burnside Township, $1.
- Chetremon Golf Course LLC, to Sawhud Land LLC, Burnside Township, $1.
- Kim L. Auman, to Timothy M. Auman, Curtis L. Auman and Mark B. Auman, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- William A. Rubbe and Corrine N. Rubbe, to Karstyn Rubbe and Trey Bumbarger, Pike Township, $1.
- Elizabeth A. Marinaccio and Joseph F. Smith, to Frailey Farms LLC, $16,800.
- Robert R. Redden and Peggy S. Redden, to William Mione, Curwensville Borough, $84,000.
- Paulette A. Turano, to Melissa A. Lukehart and Rodger S. Lukehart, Beccaria Township, $1.
- Julie M. Farwell and Gerald Farwell, to Joshua D. Butler, Penn Township, $45,000.
- Jeffrey L. Kitko and Donna F. Figula, to CKJK LLC, Glen Hope Borough, $30,000.
- Crystalwood Constrution LLC, to Andre Nathaniel Persad, Osceola Mills Borough, $169,900.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John G. Mahaw, to Sara Hutchinson and Joshua Hutchinson, Ramey Borough, $400.
- Raymond R. Linder Jr. and Patricia A. Linder, to Thomas R. Kellgren, Sandy Township, $3,500.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John G. Mahaw, to John Bortek Jr. Levi Bortek, Bigler Township, $4,000.
- Kristin Difuccia and Vincent Difuccia to Vincent Difuccia and Kristin Difuccia, Sandy Township, $1.
- Thomas S. Jasper, to Raymond Taylor and Arlene Taylor, Coalport Borough, $205,000.
- Stephen Camuso and Roberta A. Camuso, to Christian E. Camuso and Mackenzie S. Camuso, Sandy Township, $1.
- Joseph M. Varacallo and Mary D. Varacallo, to Joseph M. Varacallo, Mary D. Varacallo, Varacallo Family Revocable Trust, Sandy Township, $1.
- George T. Legrand and Mary E. Legrand, to Roger L. Hutton, Decatur Township, $1.
- Richard Andrew Snyder, Gina Sue Snyder and Nathaniel B. Parnell and Jamie L. Parnell, Sandy Township, $249,900.
- Richard McKay and Diann E. McKay,to Jeffrey and Klages, Sandy Township, $4,500.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Jeff Phillips and Sara Phillips, Sandy Township, $500.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Robert S. Gettemy III Beverly A. Gettemy, Sandy Township, $500.
- Jared Wolff,to Harold J.Miller, Crystal Miller and Christopher Hoopsick, Bell Township, $5,000.
- Sharon L. Hamilton and William I. Hockenberry, to Kaw-Liga T. Weller and Caitlyn M. Weller, Beccaria Township, $1.
- Benson T. Maines and Bonita L. Maines, to Kyle T. Kyler and Logan D. Shy, Pike Township, $26,000.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald, to Robert Shearer and Ashley L. Shearer, Penn Township, $26,000.
- Wilma L. Scott and Wilma L. Galvan, to Steven Stiner, Clearfield Borough, $25,000.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Newrez LLC, Penn Financial LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, James E. Reed and Glenn M. McCartney to MCLP Asset Company Inc, Gulich Township, $1,473.
- Joseph L. Waroquier Sr., to Kaden E. D. Hawkins and Rachel C. Hawkins, Lawrence Township, $68,200.
- Ellen Jean Riddle and Heather Pleskonko, to Brennen J. McCracken and Elizabeth C. McCracken, Pike Township, $315,000.
- Dwight D. English, to Rodney W. English and Laura R. English, Graham Township, $1.
- Alexander E. Solan and Rita F. Solan, to Christine R. Fritton and Jason E. Solan, Gulich Township, $1.
- Braden J. Henry, to Braden J. Henry and Alec J. Henry, Woodward Township, $1.
- JDJ Property LLC, to JDJ Property LLC, Knox Township.
- Thomas R. Irwin, Larry E. Irwin and Melody L. Iwrin, to Rib Heirs LLC, Goshen and Lawrence Township, $1.
- Corbet Construction Inc., to Stacey Hibbler and Kelly Hibbler, Sandy Township, $270,000.
- Joan L. Dubeck, to Charles Kutsel, Sandy Township, $27,500.
- River’s Bend Properties LP, to TTG Homes LLC, Clearfield Borough, $175,000.
- June L. Clark, to Sharon Albert, Robert Albert and Sharon K. Albert, Karthaus Township, $40,000.
- Brandon J. Taylor, to Gregg Ferreis, Sandy Township, $200,000.
- Karen L. Deasey, to Brandon J. Taylor, Sandy Township, $118,000.
- Christopher D. Aretta and Katie M. Aretta, to Robert J. Wilson, Sandy Township, $660,000.
- Leonard J. Surniak, to Michael G. Surniak, Greenwood Township, $1.
- Antonia D. Willar, to Charles Smith and Tara Smith, Sandy Township, $230,000.
- JDJ Property LLC, to Amos K. Stoltzfus and Barbie M. Stoltzfus, Knox Township, $1.
- Matthew D. Leitzell, Stuart A. Leitzell and Christopher D. Leitzell, to Tracy A. Barter and Bradley A. Barter, Sandy Township, $425,000.
- Gary G. Witherow, to James A. Stiles and Jennifer L. Thorp, Knox and Pike Townships, $1.
- James L. Smith and Luann Smith, to Smith Family Irrevocable Trust, Burnside Township, $1.