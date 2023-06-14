The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 8 to June 13, 2023.
- Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, to HPW Properties LLC, property in Ramey Borough, $119,900.
- Thomas A. Koehle, Rodger A. Mathieu, Matthew J. Conrad and Wendy D. Conrad, to Clearfield Coyote Camp LLC, property in Covington Township, $20,000.
- Kathleen A. Weaver, Darren L. Weaver and Maria Weaver, to Roy Daniel Kreasko III, property in Burnside Township, $85,000.
- Darijoca LLC, to Trevor Rabenstein, property in Karthaus Township, $140,000.
- Catherine M. Rupp, to Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, property in Coalport Borough, $2,500.
- Eugene Slagel, to Georgia Schmizzi and Jason Schmizzi, property in Union Township, $1.
- William D. Butler Jr., to Zachary Evan Lee Butler, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Michael W. Owens Jr. and Crystal L. Owens, to Dennis D. Louwerse Jr. and Jennie Ann Louwerse, property in Sandy Township, $320,000.
- James P. Moore, Audrey B. Moore and Janice M. Moore, to Janice M. Boyer and Brandon M.Boyer, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Shirley J. Rowles, to Shirley J. Rowles and Richard E. Rowles, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Sunderco LLC, to Sunderland Lane LLC, property in Mahaffey Borough, $3,500.
- Robert W. Liegey, to Thomas Liegey and Debra Renee Liegey, property in Covington Township, $6,467.
- Maryah L. Yost, to Maryah L. Yost and Steven J. Redrup, property on Lawrence Township, $1.
- A Starr Properties LLC, to Quinton D. Weber and Courtney A. Weber, property in Bloom Township, $179,000.
- Rajesh Rao and Jannie M. Rao, to Jacob Ogden, property in Sandy Township, $520,000.
- Ben G. Lowman, to Clearfield Property Holdings LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $215,000.
- Gale Peters and Gail Petes, to Andrew N. Peters, Scott L. Peters and Ryan J. Peters, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Harry B. Bressler, Sharon L. Bressler and Bressler Family Trust Dated, to Jaye E. Bressler, Dann C. Bressler and Bressler Family Irrevocable Trust Dated, property in Brady Township, $1.
- Pamela DeGrasse, to Pamela DeGrasse and teresa J. Huerta, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Harold B. Baker and Patricia M. Baker, to David Slavik and Ana Slavik, property in Sandy Township, $280,000.
- Bunnie Lynn Lazor and William C. Snyder, to Nathaniel W. Hoover, property in Beccaria Township, $11,500.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Joshua D. Rhine, Marissa McKendrick and Freedom Mortgage Corporation, to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, property in Curwensville Borough, $2,541.
- Thomas Spangle and Bonnie Spangle, to Michael T. Spangle, Thomas Spangle and Bonnie Spangle, property in Coalport Borough, $1.
- Mary Ann Wingate, to Mary Ann Wingate and Julia A. Wingate, property in Houtzdale Borough, $1.
- Gerald Dipko, to John Dipko, properties in Brisbin Borough, Houtzdale Borough, Decatur Township and Woodward Township, $1.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and DuBois Venture 1 LLC, to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, property in Sandy Township, $8,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Joshua J. Quigley and Nicole J. Greenland, to Casteel Properties LLC, property in Lawrence Township, $27,500.
- Frank K. Stillman and Susan M. Stillman, to Rebecca Kwisnek, property in Houtzdale Borough, $100,000.
- Kellie Stone, Marilyn M. Kerner and Marilyn M. Broscious, to Russel Real Estate LLC, property in Lawrence Township, $51,500.
- Wayne Smith and Dean F. Smith, to Jefferson Dively and Melanie Dively, property in Knox Township, $5,000.
- Richard G. Fischel and Lucretia Fischel, to Chris Beck, property in DuBois City, $140,000.
- Sally M. Durr and Richard F. Durr, to Joanna M. Slattery, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Richard J. Yope, to Christopher Yope, property in Gulich Township, $1.
- Amy L. Peters and Adam Boyd Peters, to Atlee H. Peters and Amy L. Peters, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- James L. Prisk and Joy Prisk, to Ronald I. McGarvey and Tammy McGarvey, property in Mahaffery Borough, $25,000.
- Peggy A. Amon, Jody P. Yost and Nicholas L. Santinoceto, to Harry J. Salvatore, property in Lawrence Township, $15,000.