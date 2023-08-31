The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2023.
- Kimberly Dillen and Brandon Waite, to Benjamin P. Brink and Shawna L. Brink, Bigler Township, $118,500.
- Brianna M. Brown, to Sean M. Gulish, Woodward Township, $1.
- Robin G. Maines and Leroy A. Maines, to Lisa Harris and Shannon Gladfelter, Boggs Township, $148,500.
- Tracy L. Yates and Clifford Swatsworth, To TCB Properties Management LLC, Sandy Township, $66,000.
- C Hummel Real Estate LLC, to Shawn Paul, Curwensville Borough, $90,000.
- Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, to New Washington United Methodist Church, New Washington Borough, $2,736.
- Bigler Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church, to Donald Chad Bender and Barbara J. Bender, Bradford Township, $10,000.
- Peter Rogers and Rosemary Rogers, to Justin R. Steffey, Sandy Township, $1.
- Wendy Elensky, to Ernest Blake and Patti Blake, Pike Township, $165,400.
- Teresa Palmer, to Steven J. Bellows Jr. and Lisa M. Bellows, Decatur Township, $55,000.
- Lansberry Brothers Properties LLC, to Arec B. Cook and Lisa M. Cook, Morris Township, $25,500.
- Gary L. Evans and Emanuel J. Stein, to Emanuel J. Stein, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Jessica A. Little and Gary Little, to Jessica A. Little, Lawrence Township, $1.
- James P. Jackson and Pamela J. Jackson, to Colin Samples and Nancy Moore, Osceola Mills Borough, $169,000.
- Harry D. Killion, to Harry D. Killion and Shirley A. Killion, Chest Township, $1.
- Robert Milnes, to Rick Andreoli and Amy Elm, Sandy Township, $500.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Robert J. Parks and Tracy L. Dodson, Sandy Township, $500.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Jacob D. Blakeslee and Breanne N. Blakeslee, Sandy Township, $500.
- Charles R. Bloom, to Charles R. Bloom and Sherri L. Bloom, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Gary L. Little and Jessica A. Little, to Gary L. Little, Huston Township, $1.
- Jessica A. Little, to Gary L. Little, Lawrence Township, Bradford Township and Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Jacob D. Blakeslee and Breanne N. Blakeslee, to Jacob D. Blakeslee and Breanne N. Blakeslee, DuBois City, $1.
- Brittany L. McIlvaine, to Kelly K. Shinafelt, Clearfield Borough, $85,000.
- Edward J. McBride and Dorothy M. McBride, to Windy Lopez and Christian Leigey, Lawrence Township, $160,000.
- Eric Fike, to Joshua Simcisko and Shelby Simcisko, Karthaus Township, $75,000.
- Kathleen M. Agosti, to Padilla Roosevelt. Huston Township, $219,500.
- Wesley Crownover and Lara Frost, to Melissa Morrow and Matthew Morrow, Sandy Township, $4,500.
- Frank S. Schall, to Brian Kane and Alexandra Kane, Sandy Township, $349,000.
- Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, to Saint Pail Grampian United Methodist Church, Grampian Borough, $26,910.
- Ashley M. Fyock,to Garrett L. Hansel, Woodward Township, $1.
- Raymond Buynak and Raymond J. Buynak Sr., to Adriane L. Luksi, Michelle R. Buynak and Raymond J. Buynak Jr., Woodward Township, $1.
- Diane M. Orsulak, to Lyn P. Aschan, Gulich Township, $1.
- John T. Kasubick and Rosemary Kasubick, to John T. Kasubick, Rosemary M. Kasubick and Girard Kasubick, Houtzdale Borough, $1.
- Gold Luster LP and Gold Luster Management LLC, to Michal Stary, Morris Township, $691.
- Joann B. Kibler, to Clayton Kenneth Patrick, Burnside Township, $1.
- Leonard E. Kelley and Connie E. Kelley, to James R. Dutter, Sandy Township, $3,000.
- Chagrin Land Limited Partnership and Cherry Timber Associates Inc, to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Huston Township, $23,553.
- Benjamin C. Maines, to Clayton L. Maines, Decatur Township, $1.
- Ronald John Askey, Linda Lou Kronenwetter and Grace L. Askey, to Rodney Christopher Maney, Covington Township, $1.
- Timothy S. Giles, Cheryl A. Giles and Cheryl A. Anderson, to Timothy S. Giles and Angelina M. Giles, Huston Township, $1.
- Russell Real Estate LLC, to Lane E. Sharon and Bryce A. Sharon, Pike Township, $145,900.
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to Sawhud Land LLC, Bell Township, $35,000.
- James K. Beck, Cassandra I. Beck, James Beck Jr. and Tina Beck, to James K. Beck and Cassandra I. Beck, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas L. Campbell and Donna Marie Campbell, to Patrick Scott Alan, Clearfield Borough, $124,900.
- Shawn P. Sullivan and James Samuel Ricotta, to Joseph M. Ricotta, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Cindy M. Haas. and Andrew P. Haag II, to April Fleck and Trever Fleck, Brady Township, $127,000.
- Gerald E. Albert and Patricia A. Albert, to James Schucker, Michael S. Ogden Sr. and Rhonda K. Ogden, Boggs Township, $1.
- Sawhud Land LLC, James Clark and Gay L. Clark, to James Clark and Gay L. Clark, New Washington Borough, $1.
- Benjamin F. Vaughan, Benjamin F. Vaughan 2004 Trust, Deborah M. Vaughan, Kerr Bigler Chase, William C. Chase Jr., Jane Chase Neal, Deirdre Chase Weaver, Emily C. Weaver, Kathleen Kerr Santino, Stuart K. Vaughan, Douglas O. Vaughan, Joann Vaughan, Kimberly Vaughan Jamer, John Jamer and Mary Jo Miller, to Karen Patrice Kramer, Lawrence Township, $178,500.
- Jose A. Estrada, to Jose A. Estrada and Evelyn J. Estrade, Morris Township, $1.
- Thomas L. Ensminger and Marilyn K. Swanson, to Jason L. Kizina, Knox Township, $1.
- Martin C. Tate and Carolyn B. Tate, to Martin C. Tate and Carolyn B. Tate, Greenwood Township, $1.