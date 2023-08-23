The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2023.
- Gordon J. Hines, to Terry L. Lansberry, Chest Township, $1.
- Alan H. Meeder and Carolyn D. Meeder, to MIchelle A.Kauffman, Karthaus Township, $1.
- Dianna Kunkle, to Dorothy Detzer, Woodward Township, $1.
- David B. Coble, to Jeremy R. Jones, Boggs Township, $5,000.
- David S. Bebow and Jeanne M. Bebow, to Francis J. Villella and Deborah M. Villella, Sandy Township, $4,000.
- Eric W. Hutchinson, to Jerome Kostecki and Deborah H. Kostecki, Sandy Township, $390,000.
- Nicholas Anthony Perlozzo Jr. Deborah Lynn Perlozzo, Nicholas Anthony Perlozzo Jr. Trust and Deborah Lynn Perlozzo Joint Revocable Trust, to Joseph Gigliotti and Deborah M. Gigliotti, Sandy Township, $250,000.
- Daniel Jacob Delucey and Brandi Louis Delucey, to Tyler Mester and Shayna Mester, Sandy Township, $149,000.
- Craig C. Ball and Marla J. Ball, to Charles E. Kutsel, Sandy Township, $165,000.
- Keith W. Billotte, to Kieth W. Billotte and Tami S. Billotte, Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Richard L. Bannon and Genya G. Bannon, to Alyssa A. Keagy, Ramey Borough, $143,000.
- Melanie A. McCabe, Heather L. Cherry, Miranda N. Tressler and Suzanne M. Tressler, to Melanie S. McCabe, Heather L. Cherry and Miranda N. Tressler, Sandy Township, $1.
- Linda G. Makuhka, to Linda G. Makufka and Jennifer Makufka, DuBois City, $1.
- Kristen Donante, Kristen Difuccia and Michael P. Horchen, to Kristen Difuccia, Sandy Township, $1.
- Kristen Donante, Kristen Difuccia and Michael P. Horchen, to Kristen Difuccia, DuBois City, $1.
- Beverly Ann Stump, to Flamepool Properties LLC, Sandy Township, $55,000.
- Donald E. Demotte and Lisa D. Demotte, to Brandi Nicole Levenduski, DuBois City, $62,371.
- Anthony D. Guy and Jodi L. Guy, to Jodi L. Guy, Boggs Township, $1.
- Joseph M. Ponist, to Joseph M. Ponist and Shelley R. Ponist, Beccaria Township, $1.
- Robert Richard Zahm, Janet Irene Lemon, Scott Leigh Zahm, Patricia Ann Shaughnessy, Niki Yvonne McGinty and Richard Wayne Lemon, to Thomas M. Stephan and Sharlene R. Stephan, Greenwood Township, $1.
- Susan Lapiana and Mable Gertrude Muntwyler, to Thomas M. Stephan and Sharlene R. Stephan, Greenwood Township, $1.
- Catharine Hazeltine, Elizabeth Soltysik and Anna Jackson, to Thomas M. Stephan and Sharlene R. Stephan, Greenwood Township, $1.
- Steven D. Jackson, Marjorie G. Jackson, Richard P. Jackson, Patricia A. Marshall, Jan M. Gority, Shirley L. Cronin and Tina E. Maze, to Thomas M. Stephan and Sharlene R. Stephan, Greenwood Township, $1.
- KMI Real Estate LP and KMI Holdings Inc., to Shianne N. Keister, Shianne N. Smith, and Caleb M. Smith, Bell Township, $1.
- KMI Land Company LP, to Shianne N. Keister, Shianne N. Smith, and Caleb M. Smith, Bell Township, $1.
- KMI Real Estate LP and KMI Holdings Inc., to Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, Mahaffey Borough, $1.
- Joyce A. Strong, to Joyce A. Strong, Vicki L. Cossick and Michael S. Cossick, Irvona Borough, $1.
- Harvey M. Byler and Fannie Byler, to Menno M. Byler Jr. and Christina E. Byler, Ferguson Township, $1.
- Thomas D. Peters and Tammy L. Peters, to Thomas D. Peters and Tammy L. Peters, Pike Township, $1.
- Gregory L. Daub and Melody A. Daub, to Gregory L. Daub and Melody A. Daub, Girard Township, $1.
- Desiree Salada, to Elliott M. Gelfand and Jennifer L. Zaffuto, Sandy Township, $150,265.
- Frank L. Irwin and Lisa A. Irwin, to Evan Stoyek, Union Township, $10,000.
- Dorothy L. Wisor, to Hand Rental Management LLC, Clearfield Borough, $82,000.
- Faith A. Maloney, to Ahpproach Consulting LLC, Sandy Township, $304,000.
- Richard Nenneau and Nancy Nenneau, to Danny E. Caine and Jennifer Vacco-Caine, DuBois City, $137,450.
- Shawn P. Sullivan and James Samuel Ricotta, to Joseph J. Ricotta, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Melanie J. Campbell, to Taylor Campbell and Jordan Michaela Campbell, Morris Township, $1.
- Leslie E. Williams, to Leslie E. Williams and Marcia D. Williams, Lawrence Township, $1.
- Anna Harris, to Jared Wolff and Barbara Paerl, Pike Township, $85,000.
- Rob Rowles and Cynthia Rowles, to Rebecca R. Alger, Clearfield Borough, $143,000.
- Thomas A. Walker, Wanda L. Walker, Timothy Walker and Donna E. Walker, to Mark S. Walker and Allison C. Walker, Pike Township, $1.
- Debra L. Thompson and Joseph F. Thompson, to Mark S. Walker and Allison C. Walker, Pike Township, $37,500.
- Amy Freeman, John Cripe and Theran Cripe, to Amy Freeman, John Cripe and Theran Cripe, Gulich Township, $1.
- Travis Trimbur, Ashley Trimbur, Kevin Zediker and Susan Zediker, to Larry Collins and Cheryl Collins, Sandy Township, $2,000.
- Clarence A. Cataldo, to Clarence A. Cataldo, Huston Township, $1.