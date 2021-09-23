CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 16-22, 2021.
- Mildred M. Hunt to Elaine Matlack and William Matlack, $45,000, Ferguson Township.
- Kenneth C. Kitko, John R. Laing Jr., and Cynthia K. Laing to Julie L. Flick, $8,000, Beccaria Township.
- William E. Cantolina and Bonnie R. Cantolina to Anthony W. Cantolina, $1, Graham Township.
- Harry J. Salvatore, by agent, Linda C. Lewis, agent, and Anthony S. Puccio to Brittany Antonuccio, $135,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation to Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Scott A. Smeal and Denise P. Smeal to Denise P. Smeal, $1, Woodward Township.
- Alan L. Ott, executor, Anna L. Ott estate, and Ann L. Ott estate to Russell Real Estate LLC, $80,000, Pike Township.
- Jessie A. Perry and Jennifer L. Perry to Jessie A. Perry, $1, Sandy Township.
- Wanda L. Ferguson to Amity J. Welker, $22,000, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mark P. McCay by tax claim to Ann M. King and Glenn A. King, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Della M. Mattern by tax claim, and Marie A. St. Clair to Martin J. Livingston, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Frontier Equity Properties LLC by tax claim to Hansel L. Lucas and Kimberly J. Lucas, $400, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy Beiswenger and Donal Beiswenger to James Chamberlain and Sarah Jeanne Chamberlain, $90,000, Beccaria Township.
- Daniel D. Keith to Herman C. Keith and Beverly Keith, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Paulette F. Gregg to David John Gregg Sr., $6,000, Burnside Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Todd W. Garbutt, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Bethany A. Garbutt, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Todd R. Devallance and Cheryl J. Devallance to Aaron J. Devallance, $210,000, Sandy Township.
- Allen G. Bressler to Jeremy E. Sterner and Dionne M. Sterner, $65,000, Pike Township.
- Kevin D. Clark Jr. to Professional Business Sources, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Martha E. Phillips to Matthew John Parks and Halie Kristin Gearhart, $1,000, Woodward Township.
- Sharon M. Dodds estate to John M. Dodds, executor, to John M. Dodds, $1, Goshen Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, William T. Miller by tax claim and William McHenry by tax claim to Benjy Farmery and Shelly Farmery, $400, Covington Township.
- Maxwell J. Holden and Breanne N. Holden to Maxwell J. Holden and Breanne N. Holden, $1, Gulich Township.
- Scott A. Rougeux, individually and co-executor, Jane Elizabeth Rougeux estate and Randy L. Rougeux, individually and co-executor, to Amy L. Rankin, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert J. Gisewhite and Sylvia M. Gisewhite to Larry J. Matthews and Tracy Lynn Matthews, $100,000, Graham Township.
- Charles A. Johnson and Virginia L. Johnson to David M. Robbins and Jessica E. Illuzzi, $189,900, Sandy Township.
- Timothy R. Welker, executor, to Neil R. Welker estate to Neil R. Welker II, $1, Bradford Township.
- Timothy R. Welker, successor trustee, Neil R. Welker II, successor trustee, and Neil R. Welker trust of 2010 to Neil R. Welker II, $1, Bradford Township.
- Matthew L. Butler and Amanda S. Butler to Matthew L. Butler and Amanda S. Butler, $1, Bloom Township.
- Robin L. Holt to Suleika Otero Delgado, $2,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Harold E. Fetters and Marion Carmella Fetters to Brenda J. Williamson, $175,500, Sandy Township.
- John C. Fetzer and Lori A. Fetzer to Robert D. Leigey, $240,000, Sandy Township.
- Jonathan T. Mains to Elena Kathryn Mains to Jonathan Tyler Mains and Elena Kathryn Mains, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Janet Marie Nelson and Jeffrey Dean Nelson estate to Garrett TW Laborde, $85,000, Knox Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Russell E. Bloom by sheriff sale, and Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency at the suit of Bloom property to Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, $21,000, DuBois City.
- Megan Wickramasinghe and Del Bouch to Megan Wickramasinghe, $1, DuBois City.
- Megan Wickramsinghe to Joey R. Anderson and Jodi A. Anderson, $176,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Bishop Ramzi Musallam by sheriff sale, and M&T Bank at the suit of Musallam property to M&T Bank, $13,703.09, Knox Township.
- Robert Hoover and Dalinda Hoover to Terry E. Caldwell, $5,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Raymond J. Bumbarger, Harold A. Smeal, Alice Smeal, Thomas L. Hugar and Joyce E. Hugar to Ricky L. Bumbarger, Lori A. Bumbarger, Kenneth Watro and Nicole Watro, $1, Covington Towship.
- Gay Lee Spencer to Clifford B. Spencer and Austin L. Spencer, $1, Lawrence Township.
- William T. Challingsworth Jr. to Cody Challingsworth, $1, Huston Townhsip.
- Robert W. Ocker Jr., Karen Oblinger, Eric M. Geister, and Johanna M. Geister to John L. Bouder Jr., $40,000, Goshen Township.
- Jacqueline A. Henry and David Henry to Jacqueline A. Henry, $1, Bradford Township.
- Linda B. Goldsmith to Alexandra Morgan Feldbauer, $240,000, Sandy Township.
- David T. Barrett and Michelle Barrett to Benny R. Grogan and Brenda F. Grogan, $156,500, Sandy Township.
- Ferdin E. Wallace Jr. and Eleanor L. Kline to Sherry L. Wallace and Brad W. Martindale, $1, Bradford Township.
- Edward A. Coble and Violeta B. Coble to Allyson K. Ulsh, $149,900, Decatur Township.
- Thomas J. Janocko and Melissa L. Janocko to Jonathan T. Janocko, $1, Gulich Township.
- Leonard O. Swisher Jr. and Ricki A. Swisher to Benjamin J. Timko and Dana Jo Lamertina, $6,500, Lawrence Township.
- Don N. Keith and Kimberly A. Keith to Allen Jon Keith, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Harry W. Cathcart and Diane L. Cathcart to Timothy Michael Howe and Brooke Howe, $169,900, Lawrence Township.
- Bernard P. Rosian and Judy A. Rosian to Judy Rosian, $1, Huston Township.
- Maureen Horan to Mike Litzinger and Karen Litzinger, $200, Sandy Township.
- Raymond George Green and Mary Ellen Green to David A. Green and Melissa K. Green, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Raymond G. Green and Mary Ellen Green to David A. Green and Melissa K. Green, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Raymond G. Green and Mary Ellen Green to David A. Green and Melissa K. Green, $1, Irvona Borough..
- Brett Michael Rajnish, executor, and Mary Kaye Gontero estate to Brett Michael Rahnish, $1, Brady Township.
- Allen D. Rowles Jr. and Lorie D. Rowles to Lorie E. Rowles, $1, Graham Township.
- Marvin J. Yoder and Susan R. Yoder to Raymond B. Miller and Linda J. Miller, $180,000, Chest Township.
- Raymond B. Miller and Linda J. Miller to Ervin S. Hostetler and Karen F. Hostetler, $150,000, Chest Township.
- Debora J. Fulkerson to Debora J. Fulkerson and Nicole A. Fulkerson, $1, DuBois City.
- Nancy J. Mohney to Funeral Service Pennsylvania LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- David P. Johnson and Cynthia M. Johnson to Derek Hoyt and Jessica Hoyt, $273,500, Brady Township.
- Todd English to Christopher L. Lynth and Jacquelyn M. Lynch, $349,900, Lawrence Township.