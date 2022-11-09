The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 3 –Nov. 9.
- Daniel Josephson to Brittany Bertothy, $1, Decatur Township.
- Lori L. Stackhouse, successor co-trustee, and Morgan Family Revocable Trust to Nicholas R. Walker, $120,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mark E. Mayhew to Donna Mayhew, $1, Bradford Township.
- Wensil G. Fleck and Dorothy L. Fleck to Quentin C. McClarren, $70,000, Boggs Township.
- Cynthia Lemon and John Lemon to Bonnie Kuklinskie, $1, Penn Township.
- James E. Gearhart Estate and Wendy Sue Kuntz, executrix, to Bonnie Kuklinskie, $1, Penn Township.
- Deborah L. Sones to Shannon Lee Hudish and Bethany Lynn Hudish, $1, Morris Township.
- Kimberly S. Horton and Amy L. Horton to Joshua T. Jarrett and Zelda P. Jarrett, $93,500, Bloom Township.
- June Fry Hall and Gregory M. Hall to Joshua M. Hall, $1, Graham Township.
- Gary A. Knaresoro, executor, and John F. Peterson to Eric O. McCracken, $167,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Shane Graham, Helen Graham and Sheila Jurgensmeyer to Shane Graham and Helen Graham, $1, Morris Township.
- Thomas K. Hood and Sandra Hood to Christopher Yingling and Allison Yingling, $495,000, Sandy Township.
- Mark Andrew Beers and Joydell Hutchison Beers to Joshua Hollopeter and Gabriel Hollopeter, $20,000, Beccaria Township.
- David Lee Wiseman, executor, and David Fleming Wiseman Estate to David Lee Wiseman, $1, Bigler Township.
- Lyle Larson, by AIF, and Patricia M. Larson, AIF and individually, to Patricia M. Larson, $1, Pike Township.
- Frederick H. London, Floyd E. London, Brandon R. London and Andrew C. Swales to Floyd E. London, Brandon R. London, Kenneth E. London and Andrew C. Swales, $1, Penn Township.
- Billy Emigh to Shannon M. McIntire, $175,000, Graham Township.
- Dale A. Hudson Jr. and Jenna L. Hudson to Jessica Dickey, $108,900, Lawrence Township.
- Kaden David Hawkins to Dale A. Hudson Jr. and Jenna L. Hudson, $320,000, Lawrence Township.
- Colleen Luzier and Ronald Rea to Jonathan Conner and Summer Conner, $86,700, Penn Township.
- Todd M. DeCasper and Nancy M.DeCasper to Keith A. Moriarity and Lynn A. Lines, $162,500, Clearfield Borough.
- La Jose Hotel Inc to La Jose Hotel LLC, $82,500,Newburg Borough.
- Spencer A. Young to Jennifer Shaw, $100,000, Lumber City Borough.
- Kimberly L. Rehak to Dean Ledonne and Wendy McCafferty, $5,500, Sandy Township.
- Matthew L. Smilo to Galaxias Properties LLC, $40,000, Sandy Township.
- Larry A. Fetters to Larry A. Fetters and Lisa Fetters, $1, Penn Township.
- Kenneth A. Braniff Jr., Jacqueline L. Braniff, Vicky L. Braniff and Deborah Lynn Harrell to Christopher Rupp, $60,000, Lawrence Township.
- Janice Duttry and Thomas Duttry to Lester F. Witherite Jr., $1, Penn Township.
- Kevin Legenski and Lara Legenski to Lara Legenski, $1, Pike Township.
- Kelly M. Murray and Phyllis Murray to Joseph Tomchick, $100,000, Ramey Borough.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Charles H. Weber, $250, Sandy Township.
- Douglas Barrett to Thomas J. Engle and Tami J. Engle, $10,000, Ferguson Township.
- James A. Collins and Shari L. Collins to PTV 1228 LLC, $199,000, Lawrence Township.
- Katlyn Todd Reitz, executor, and William Todd Reitz Estate to Chad Allen Burns, $118,720, Cooper Township.
- Robert E. Mulhollem Jr. and Pamela A. Mulhollem to Robert E. Mulhollem Jr. and Pamela A. Mulhollem, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Matthew A. Rowles to Ryan P. Greene and Patricia A. Greene, $13,465.75, Curwensville Borough.
- Mary Houser Estate and Joanne D. Best, executrix, to KK LLC, $90,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Wendy Fournier and Alain Fournier to Kyle A. Baumgardner, $3,065, Cooper Township.
- David W. Reed and Tina M. Reed to Scott A. Fenton, $291,000, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Michele M. Babon to Michele Marie Babon and Michael Giles Yingling, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Virginia Lewis Clemence to William E. Johnson and Lisa A. Johnson, $1,500, Bigler Township.
- Flora A. Stewart to Amy Marie Hardesty, $1, Bigler Township.
- Jeffrey P. Luke and Angela S. Luke to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Doris A. Ponder, executrix, Daniel Ponder Jr. Estate, sole survivor, Georgia M. Ponder Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Alden Beck Jr. and Bernie Beck to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Thomas Sawdey, AIF, Florence A. Briggs, by AIF and sole survivor, and Leon E. Briggs Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Lori Martin and Rodney R. Wertz Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- George M. Csizmazia to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dallas Klauger to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Edward F. Rheinlander to Robyn Rheinlander, $10, Sandy Township.