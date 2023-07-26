The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 20 to July 25, 2023.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Gabrielle Millinder and Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, to Pennsylvania Housing Financial Industry, Curwensville Borough, $2,151.
- Martha C. Giltnan, to Martha C. Giltnan and Martha C. Giltnan Revocable Living Trust, DuBois City, $1.
- Georgia L. Walsh and Thomas P. Walsh, to Roads to Recovery Inc., Clearfield Borough, $103,333.
- Peggy A. Amon and Joan Mitchell Shimmel, to Roads to Recovery Inc., Clearfield Borough, $216,666.
- Troy E. Grimm and Bonnie M. Patton, to Troy E. Grimm, Bell Township, $1.
- Troy E. Grimm and Bonnie M. Patton, to Troy E. Grimm, Decatur Township, $1.
- Daniel C. Smeal and Michelle M. Smeal, to Scott A. Smeal, Woodward Township, $30,000.
- Lyncroft Associates and Heverly Coal Corporation, to Michael T. Spangle, Coalport Borough, $29,500.
- Amy L. Kurtz and Jim E. Kurtz, to Amy L. Kurtz, Cooper Township, $1.
- Virginia C. Schroer, to Virginia E. Schroer and Virginia C. Schroer Revocable Living Trust, Decatur Township, $1.
- Wayne R. Piper and Kathleen A. Piper, to Jennifer L. Spotts and David Shadeck, Karthaus Township, $1.
- David M. McKay, to Emanuel Yoder, Raymond Majoy, Robert Hershberger, Daniel Hershberger, Joseph Hershberger, Monroe Hershberger, Andrew Yoder and Neal Miller, Sandy Township, $1.
- Nicholas V. Bolognese and Barbara L. Bolognese, to Nicholas V. Bolognese, Covington Township, $1.
- Ronald D. Sell and Mary A. Sell, to Johnny Scott and Stacie Scott, Lawrence Township, $100,000.
- Josh McCahan, to Adam P. Ryan and Jennifer Kay Ryan, Sandy Township, $2,000.
- Edward L. Hicks and Douglas A. Hicks, to William Standridge and Ashley Standridge, Osceola Mills Borough, $168,000.
- William Thomas Conway, to Robert Brett Evans Jr., Bigler Township, $3,500.
- Sean Spelgatti and Bri Spelgatti, to Marco Milillo, Bigler Township, $178,000.
- Leslie C. Pearce and Elizabeth A. Pearce, to Elizabeth A. Pearce, DuBois City, $1.
- Nicholas V. Bolognese and Barbara L. Bolognese, to Gregory P. Beresford and Linda K. Beresford, Covington Township, $259,000.
- Steven L. Fair, to Steven M. Rice, Girard Township, $47,250.
- Ray L. Schindley,to Ray L. Schindley and Robin L. park, Sandy Township, $1.
- Douglas L. Clark, Vicky J. Clark and Vicky J. Siwy, to Haeley Rose Stott, Christopher L. Stott and Leslie A. Stott, Clearfield Borough, $210,000.
- Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, to Lakeside United Methodist Church, DuBois City, $173,058.
- Lakeside United Methodist Church and Second Methodist Episcopal Church Incorporated, to DuBois Lakeside Church, DuBois City, $1.
- Daniel J. Rorabaugh, Roger D. Rorabaugh and Rorabaugh Lumber Company, to Kantz Hill Venture LLC, Burnside Township, $92,267.
- Robert Lee Nolt and Dinah L. Nolt, to Dean Nelson and Tammy Nelson, Sandy Township, $4,500.
- Dean L. Snyder and Randy L. Snyder, to Jonathan D. Snyder and Tiana E. Snyder, Bell Township, $1.
- Jeffrey W. Rice DMD PC and Jeffrey W. Rice, to MPSmiles LLC, DuBois City, $1.
- Ronald A. Hanslovan and Kathleen Hanslovan, to Ronald A. Hanslovan and Kathleen Hanslovan, Sandy Township, $1.
- Leonard C. Martin Jr. and Lori A. Martin, to Tricia L. Kauffman, Morris Township, $130,000.
- Brian D. Hoch, to Keaton D. Hoch, Bell Township, $93,000.
- Mitchell R. Lutynsky and Melva J. Lutynsky, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- John T. Bruney and Judith A. Bruney, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Dan L. Jones and Delores J. Jones, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Richard L. Buchanan Jr. and Kimberly K. Buchanan, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Shirley L. Feather and Thomas L. Feather, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Margaret R. Herman and Anthony D. Herman, to Jacob William Lee, John A. Herman Jr. and Thomas William Herman, Bradford Township, $1.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Richard L. Buchanan Jr. and Kimberly K. Buchanan, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Mitchell R. Lutynsky, Sandy Township, $10.
- Josie A. Sahm, Ronald E. Sahm, Darry F. Beasom and Mary Ann Beasom, to Silverwoods Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10.
- Dean A. Fetzer, Eric D. Fetzer, Connie R. Fetzer, Eric A. Fetzer, Linda Fetzer, Renee L. Fetzer and Adam Frank, to Jeffrey S. Barner and April N. Barner, Sandy Township, $2,000.
- Myrel R. Gardner and Sue A. Greenaway, to Jarred A. Lane and Ashlynn C. Lane, Bugler Township, $39,000.
- Bryan D. Dempsey and Tabatha E. Dempsey, to AGV Revocable Trust, Sandy Township, $390,000.