The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, 2023.
- Daniel Chris Thompson and Michelle A. Thompson, to David A. Whitehouse, Sandy Township, $2,000.
- Joseph L. Waroquier Sr., to Gary R. Shetler and Michele M. Shetler, Lawrence Township, $13,300.
- Fred Templeton and Sharon Templeton, to Andrew Rebar Jr. and Susan K. Rebar, Decatur Township, $1.
- Fred Templeton, Sharon Templeton, Andrew Rebar Jr. and Susan K. Rebar, to Fred Templeton and Sharon Templeton, Decatur Township, $1.
- Fred Templeton, Sharon Templeton, Andrew Rebar Jr. and Susan K. Rebar, to Fred Templeton and Sharon Templeton, Decatur Township, $1.
- Susan L. Pitrone, to Robert Tinder, DuBois City, $154,000.
- Scott B. Casteel, to Insert Name Here LLC, Sandy Township, $467,500.
- Priscilla J. Teats, to Brandis Lea Teats, Bradford Township, $1.
- Priscilla J. Teats, to Travesty Layne Krupa, Bradford Township, $1.
- Raymond W. Corl and Shirley A. Corl, to Harry R. Corl, Tyler D. Corl and Ramie A. Corl, Boggs Township, $1.
- James Richard Bowser, Bradley Scott Bowser and Edwin R. Bowser, to Bradley Scott Bowser, Bell Township, $1.
- Lyncroft Associates and Heverly Coal Company, to Sawhud Land LLC, $124,100.
- Darlene M. Hurley and Jason A. Hurley, to Darlene M. Hurley, Girard Township, $1.
- Kimberly Jordan, to Kimberly Jordan and Tevin Jordan, Bradford Township, $1.
- William R. Pentz, to William R. Pentz and Mary A. Pentz, Penn Township, $1.
- Dolores Lee Keth, Karen L. Schaffer and Kelle L. Pompeii, to David M. Ball and Sherri Ball. DuBois City, $100,000.
- Kirby Churchill Salada and Virginia K. Salada, to Rusty Gate Apartments LLC, Sandy Township, $77,000.
- Lori M. Paluzzi, to Joanna L. Moriarity, Grampian Borough, $45,000.
- Steven K. Allison and Edward B. Allison, to Dylan Kirk Allison, Curwensville Borough, $90,000.
- Mark J. Rusnak, to Mark J. Rusnak and Victoria Rusnak, Decatur Township, $1.
- Mark J. Rusnak, to Mark J. Rusnak and Victoria Rusnak, Decatur Township, $1.
- Andrew Rebar Jr., Susan K. Rebar, Fred L. Templeton and Susan Templeton, to Andrew Rebar Jr. and Susan K. Rebar, Decatur Township, $1.
- Andrew Rebar Jr., Susan K. Rebar, Fred L. Templeton and Susan Templeton, to Fred Temopleton and Sharon Templeton, Decatur Township, $1.
- Crystal D. Panebianco, to Mark Price and Ryan Price, Lawrence Township, $30,000.
- Brett H Warland, to Brett H. Warland and Kari B. Warland. Sandy Township, $1.
- James L. MIller Jr., to John C. Miller and Jeffrey K. MIller, Burnside Township, $1.
- Janice Rise Tice, to John R. SHirey and Sandra L. Shirey, Bradford Township, $8,000.
- Jeff Mladen Jr., to Olga Carmen Goebert, Clearfield Borough, $50,000.
- Deborah Westover and Gordon L. Westover, to Deborah Westover, Chest Township, $1.
- Jean M. Foschi and Joan C. Vargas, to Douglas A. Vargas, Huston Township, $12,000.
- Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Compu-link Corporation, Celink and Lres Holdings LLC, to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Coalport Borough, $1.
- Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Compu-link Corporation, Celink and Lres Holdings LLC, to Tucker T. Jamison, Coaport Borough, $20,000.
- Thomas J. Frank and Stacey L. Frank, to Temitope Victoria Bamiduro, DuBois City, $175,000.
- Kay L. Churner, to Kay L. Churner and Heather L. Domanick, Brisbin Borough, $1.
- Beverly J. Volansky, to Beverly J. Volansky and Stephen A. Volansky, DuBois City, $1.
- Roxie Carr, to James R. Carr, Graham Township, $200,000.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., to Douglas C. Menk and Lorraine E. Menk, Sandy Township, $500.
- Leta Brink and Melvin Leamer, to Edward E. Westover Jr. and Megan D. Westover, Westover Borough, $4,016.
- Louise Ann Wayne and Sean P. Wayne, to Patricia Jo Cline, Decatur Township, $152,000.
- Michael J. Call, to Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald, Ferguson Township, $6,000.
- Timothy M. Bailey and Tracy Lee Bailey, to Timothy M. Bailey and Tracy Lee Bailey, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Ronald W. Spicher and Cheryl L. Spicher, to DME Realty PA LL, Sandy Township, $8,000.
- Keith C. Petrosky, to Comm. of Penna-Dept of Trans., Decatur Township, $1.
- Lance W. Hughes and Tammy J. Hughes, to Comm. of Penna-Dept of Trans., Decatur Township, $1.
- Terry A. Petrosky, to Comm. of Penna-Dept of Trans., Decatur Township, $1.
- Garred Real Estate Investment Co. LLC, to Come Home Apartment Rentals LLC, Sandy Township and DuBois City, $124,268.
- Sean P. Garred , Lisa M. Garred and Garred Apartments and Homes, to Come Home Apartment Rentals LLC, $323,386.
- Betty Jane Watro, to Mara K. Dale, Morris Township, $1.
- Larry D. Hummel and Donna Q. Hummel, to Donna Q. Hummel, Lisa A. Homan and Hummel Trust, Union Township, $1.
- Larry D. Hummel and Donna Q. Hummel, to Donna Q. Hummel, Lisa A. Homan and LLS Hummel Trust, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Mary L. Bloom and Gerald L. Bloom, to Mary L. Bloom, Pike and Knox Townships, $1.
- Mahaffey United Methodist Church, to Mahaffey Methodist Church, Mahaffey Borough, $1.
- Robert M. Hanak and Barbara F. Hanak, to Robert M. Hanak, Barbara F. Hanak, Robert M. Hanak Trust of 2023 and Barbara F. Hanak Trust of 2023, Sandy Township, $1.
- Charles D. Sopkin and Barbara A. Sopkin, to Great Resorts Travel Trust and Carlos Lopez, Sandy Township, $10.
- Roger A. Gates and Cathy C. Gates, to Dominic Kriner, Sandy Township, $135,000.
- Lawrence S. Levinson, to Terry L. Throne Living Trust and Audrey F. Throne Living Trust, Sandy Township, $352,000.
- Linda C. Lewis and James A. Naddeo, to Pamela S. Naddeo, Bigler Township, $1.
- Marilyn Hamm and Rosella Wood, to Richard L. Wood, Greenwood and Penn Townships, $1.
- Donald G. Grace and Deborah D. Grace, to Bill A. Berryhill and Rhonda Berryhill, Lawrence Township, $1.
- Francis J. Mueller and Miriam R. Mueller, to Terry Durst, Sandy Township, $200.
- Soumya Ghosh, to Sharon K. Ghosh and Soumya Ghosh, Sandy Township, $1.
- Sharon Krieg-Ghosh, to Sharon Krieg-Ghosh and Soumya Ghosh, DuBois City, $1.