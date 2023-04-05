The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 30 to April 4.
- Carol J. Kephart to Carol J. Kephart, Russell W. Kepart, Leslie C. Kephart, Leeann Webster, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Kevin A. Smith and Carrie M. Smith to, Sadie C. Smith, property in Decatur Township, $55,000.
- Luke Cantolina and Latasha Cantolina, to Luke Cantolina, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Anthony S. Branthoover, Tabitha Branthoover, and Tabitha McNeel, to Anthony S. Branthoover, property in Bloom Township, $1.
- Treasure Lakes Property Owners Association INC, to Zachary T. Spencer, property in Sandy Township, $250.
- Lawrence W. Fink, Deborah A. Fink, Robert M. Fink, and Jeanne Fink, to Melvin W. Yoder, property in Knox Township, $53,000.
- Edward F. Elensky, Edward F. Elensky Sr., and Lisa G. Elensky, to Julie A. Stewart, property in Pike Township, $65,000.
- Robert D. Halowell Jr., Jennifer P. Altmire Halowell, and Taylor N. Wascovich, to Jefferson W. Chittester, property in Sandy Township, $10,000.
- Stephen R. Taylor and Joyce A. Taylor, to Earl Clifford Jackson, property in Dubois City, $155,000.
- Cynthia M. Pearce, Victoria A. Wesesky, and Judith K. Timchak, to Andrew W. Thornton and Autumn N. Showers, property in Cooper Township, $245,800.
- Gregg M. Stewart, to Gregg Michael Stewart (trustee), property in Dubois City, $1.
- William D. Brady, Nancy A. Brady, to Nancy A. Brady, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Charmaine F. Lecker, to Charmaine F. Lecker, Samuel C. Hulings, and Courtney C. Lecker, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Sawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken, to Zachary Brown and Andrew Brown, property in Clearfield Borough, $10,000.
- Debra Beatty and Wayne A. Beatty, to Dakota R. Yingling, property in Coalport Township, $65,900.
- Melinda A. Peters, Mary Elizabeth Bosworth, William M. Fritzer, and Michael J. Fritzer, Mike J. Fritzer, to Far Hills LLC, Alan R. Larson, and Roger L. Larson, property in Pine Township, $400,000.
- Robert A. Spinda, Ebba M. Spinda, Mark Spinda, and Richard A. Lanzoni, to Robert A. Spinda, Ebba M. Spinda, and Mark Spinda, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Robert A. Spinda, Ebba M. Spinda, and Mark Spinda, to Robert A. Spinda, Ebba M. Spinda, and Mark Spinda, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Cardamone Real Estate Holding LP, to CNB Bank, property in Clearfield Borough, $400,000.
- Phyllis J. Kline and Germain P. Kline, to Shoreline Construction and Maintenance Services Business Trust, property in Sandy Township, $1,500.
- Kimberly L. Rehak, to Shoreline Construction and Maintenance Services Business Trust, property in Sandy Township, $6,000.
- Darlene M. Ward an Helen Marie Est Shaaffer, to heath J. Means, property in Dubois City, $125,000.
- Lisa M. Myers, to Daniel F. Bernetsky, Christina M.Bernetsky, Daniel Bernetsky, property in Sandy Township, $72,500.
- Benjamin C. Maines, to Benjamin C. Maines, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Charles F.Ellis Jr. and Margaret Ellis, to Mellisa D. Davis, property in Sandy Township, $60,000.
- Michael Wingate and Laura Wingate, to Porsha Kuppelwiser and Kyle Maines, property in Sandy Township, $80,000.
- John H. Feather III, Jill A. Feather, Romona Lee Feather, and Romona Lee Carpenter, to Dan Wengerd, Daniel Yoder, and Daniel Kurtz, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Brenda Rice and Jeffrey W. Rice, to Donna M. Spillane, property in Sandy Township, $445,000.
- Beth Ann Shimel, to Gerald L. Shoemaker Jr. and Jeffrey L. Shoemaker, property in Decatur Township, $250,000
- Carl Ben Showers and Lois A. Stinson Showers, to Brandon Haney and Katelynn Haney, property in Decatur Township, $15,000.
- Dean A. Kysor and Catherine M Ator Kysor, to Michael L. Noon and Kimberly A. Noon, property in Sandy Township, $95,000.
- Christopher E. Sease, Megan A. Sease, Ronald F. Sease, and Margaret A. Cease, to Michael L. Jury, property in Covington Township, $65,000.
- Mark A. Mann and Kimberly A. Mann, to Steven L. Mann and Jessie D. Mann, property in Brady Township, $1.
- Eugene C. Hunt and Jean M. Hunt, to Jeffrey W. Rice and Brenda L. Rice, property in Sandy Township, $650,000.
- Sally J. Matia, to Zachery I. Simler, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Alexis Dianne Gray, Alexis McConnell, and Tavish McConnell, to Justin E. Wetzel, property in Burnside Township, $80,000.
- Kimberlee Ann Verbeck, to Tyler Ray Hubler, property in Chester Township, $63,000.
- Theodore J. Korkuc and nany M. Korkuc, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Leonard C. Olszewski and Cynthia S. Olszewski, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Daniel J. Delmastro and Lana J. Delmastro, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Charles Kearse and Joann Kearse, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Donald M.Cavalier and Kathy J. Cavalier, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Arthur J. Doud and Cynthia A. Doud, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Roberta Sue Rathmann and Peter Carl Rathmann, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Stella M. Gary, to Wolf Run Manor Associations INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Robin M. Mueser and Mark A. Cassel, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ryan Grodde, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Staci E. Lyons, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Pamela D.Moore, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Cathy Steele and Cathy Woodward, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Kenneth R. Toy and Georgiana M. Toy, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Richard D. Grubb, Audrey Grubb, Marissa L. Hutter, and Marissa L. Grubb, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- John W. Rayburg and Carole L. Rayburg, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Robert S. Weaver and Alice M. Weaver, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Karen Adams and Beverly Henneberger, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Herbert J. Melrath, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Staciellen Stevenson Mischel, Anna L. Heasley, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Brian G. Berkhart, Nancie E. B. Ritchie, Gloria G. Berkhart, and Herbert C. Berkhart, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Brian J. Hewitt and Sydney B. Hewitt, to Joni R Rydbom, property in Beccaria Township, $120,000.
- Sean M. Malloy, to Ashley Wilsoncroft, property in Clearfield Borough, $110,000.
- Karri Casteel and Mark B. Casteel, to Glenn R. Linberg Sr. and Jennifer A. Linberg, property in Lawrence Township, $225,000.
- Marie K. Feaster, to Steven Glass, property in Chest Township, $90,000.
- Kory L. Swatsworth and Erin M. Swatsworth, to Brianna Jill Heichel, property in Decatur Township, $265,000.
- Catherine M. Boggs, Cathy Boggs, and Robert M. McLachlan, to Joel Porter and Stephanie Porter, property Ferguson Township, $150,000.
- Harry F. Bell, to Broc C. Schoeppner, property in Sandy Township, $225,000.
- Sam Cavallo III and Deborah A. Cavallo, to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, property in Coalpport Borough, $110,000.
- Joseph B. McLaughlin, Casey R.McLaughlin, and Carol A. Huey, to Daniel J. Huey and Desiree L. Huey, property in Sandy Township, $9,000.
- Miranda Flores Ross and Miranda Flores Ross, to Glenn Flores, property in Huston Township, $1.
- Brian Donald Smith, to Vincent E. Township, property in Huston Township, $5,000.
- Terry A. Jordan, to Chelsea Lynn Kephart, Chelsea Lynn Bumbarger, and Storm Allen Bumbarder, property in Bradford Township, $55,000.
- Matthew K. Gallagher and Danielle W. Gallagher, to Gregory Reese and Megan Reese, property in Irvona Township, $5,800.
- John W. Theis Jr., to Kimberly S. Dickson, property in Lawrence Township, $92,500.
- Kenneth J. Shuey, to Kenneth J. Shuey and Rose Mary Shuey, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Caroline Patrice Peck and C P P Clearfield County Property Trust, Danny Alan Rowles and Diana F. Rowles, property in Covington Township, $1,200.
- Sean T. Murphy and ST Girard Township Land Trust, to Danny Alan Rowles and Diana F. Rowles, $1,200.
- Jerome E. Murphy III and J E M III Clearfield County Property Trust, to Danny Alan Rowles and Diana F. Rowles, property in Covington Township, $1,200.