The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2023.
- Tracey Lynn McCracken, Christopher McCracken, Thomas Dale Peters, Kenneth Wayne Peters, Charlotte D. Peters and Tammy Peters, to Tracey Lynn McCracken and Christopher McCracken, Pike Township, $1.
- Kenneth Wayne Peters, Charlotte D. Peters and Tammy Peters, to Kenneth Wayne Peters, Charlotte D. Peters and Tammy Peters, Pike Township, $1.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Freddie Mac, Powers Kirn LLC and Powers Kirn and Javardian LLC, to C. Hummel Real Estate LLV, Morris Township, $61,912.
- William Walker and Sharon Walker, to Haley Rae Gathagan, Bradford Township, $165,000.
- Frank T. Saggese and Lynda M. Saggese, to Ale Ambuski and Sharen Armstrong, Lawrence Township, $80,000.
- Sylvan Lee Stoltzfus and Lena L. Stoltzfus, to Bryan Anthony and Michele Anthony, Boggs Township, $575,000.
- Dana M. McCracken and Alice M. McGonigle, to Dana M. McCracken, Boggs Township, $1.
- Mohamed I. Hassan and Susan L. Hassan, to Joshua J. Miller, Sandy Township, $197,500.
- Rebecca L. Solada, to Rebecca L. Solada and Dirck V. Fulkerson, DuBois City, 1.
- Kyle J. Martin and Katherine M. Martin, to Matthew Bonsell and Amanda Bonsell, Bigler Township, $70,000.
- Michael Richard Roberts II and Jennifer Lyn Roberts, to Home Bridge Real Estate LLC, Burnside Township, $12,100.
- Holly M. Bianchino, to Brian Coakley, Sandy Township, $160,000.
- Frank B. Shepler and Karissa J. Shepler, to Michael B. Petitti, Sandy Township, $165,000.
- Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia Dawn Hummel, to Douglas A. Golding, Decatur Township, $20,000.
- Randy D. Walko, to Anthony J. Delgrippo and Toni L. Delgrippo, Decatur Township, $24,000.
- George E. Koerner and Karen L. Koerner, to Sean Sleigh, Sandy Township, $316,000.
- Chad Rosselli and Morgan Rosselli, to Kraig Peterson and Lorrin Rishell, Brady Township, $24,000.
- Faith Ann Walker and Henry G. Walker, to John R. Lewis Jr. and Tonya R. Lewis, Gulich Township, $9,000.
- Kimberly I. McKendrick and Mary Jane Pentland, to Kimberly I. McKendrick, Lawrence Township, $25,600.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Stephanie Brody and Joseph Brody, to Jonathan La Choppa, Sandy Township, $400.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Stephanie Brody and Joseph Brody, to Jonathan La Choppa, Sandy Township, $400.
- Alice W. Blake, to Mary Lou Merrick and Michael P. Merrick, Burnside Township, $125,000.
- Deborah Vaughn, to Brett A. Vaughn and Deborah A. Vaughn, Curwensville Borough, $1.
- John Z. Szymanski and Alexis H. Szyanski, to John Stevenson and Lise Stevenson, Sandy Township, $500,000.
- Lee A. Zelensky and Thomas M. Zelensky, to James E. Sedgwick and Nikki L. Sedgwick, Wallaceton Borough, $147,500.
- John Mawn and Angela Mawn, to John Szymansk and Alexis Szymanski, Sandy Township, $560,000.
- Mary E. Sellers, to John William Theis Jr. and Shawn Dooney, Lawrence Township, $125,000.
- Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, to Burnside United Methodist Church, Burnside Township, $15,077.
- John Dellantonio, Jennifer Dellantonio and Mark Marino, to Kaycee Gisewhite, Decatur Township, $130,000.
- Richard L. Steuernagle and Mark Pifer, to William D. Vayda, DuBois City, $154,000.
- Blue Sky PA LP and Blue Sky GP LLC, to Harlan L. Seiverling and Janelle M. Seiverling, Boggs Township, $27,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Burton M. Swatsworth and Josephine Swatsworth, to Josh Berndt, Jordan Township, $400.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Valgene Bartlebaugh and Martha Bartlebaugh, to Howard Conklin, Burnside Borough, $400.
- Herman A. Walker and Barbara A. Walker, to Charlee D. Brink and Joshua Walker, Sandy Township, $4,000.
- Rocket Mortgage LLC, Quicken Loans LLC, and Quicken Loans INC, to C. Hummel Real Estate LLC, Lawrence Township, $33,000.
- Robert J. Michuck, Jacqueline M. Michuck, Richard V. Michuck and Deborah L. Michuck, to H. Evon Michuck, Huston Township, $1.
- William Earl Mumma and Stacy Jo Mumma, to Darrell E. Clark II, DuBois City, $20,000.
- H. Evon Michuck, to Paul J. Welder and Alyssa L. Welder, Huston Township, $158,000.
- William Puit and William Puit Jr., to Edward D. Kuklinskie, Pike Township, $47,903.
- Wendy S. Elensky, to Jacob Elensky and Krista Elensky, Pike Township, $1.
- Shelly L. Evans and Scott A. Evans, to Wendy Moore and Lester E. Middlesworth Sr., Clearfield Borough, $15,000.
- Adena Kephart and Tracy Kephart, to Dennis L. Greiss and Billie Beth Greiss, Decatur Township, $64,900.
- Karen L. Deloia, Harold Brubaker and Kevin J. Brubaker, to Vickie L. McCauslin and Richard Kyler, Union Township, $25,000.
- Steven M. Fetterhoff, Sonya Fetterhoff, Lori A. Donahue and James S. Donahue, to David R. Dennison Jr. and Melody L. Dennison, Sandy Township, $95,000.
- Harold R. Snyder, Doreen M. Snyder, Cathy Fay Donahue and James S. Donahue, to Jonathan E. Snyder, DuBois City, $1.
- Hepburnia United Methodist Church, to Hepburnia Church of Faith, Penn Township, $1.
- Haley Rae McKendrick, Haley Rae Gathagan and Carl Gathagan, to Noah Christopher Woods and Alicia Marie Ireland, $180,000.
- Justin T. Thompson and Kellyjo Thompson, to Elias Myer and Whitney Marie Galley, Morris Township, $201,900.
- Donna McCracken, to Judy Lynn Dixon, Tracey Lee Dixon, Dorothy Ann Howell and David Earl McCracken, Greenwood Township, $1.
- Milaun Property Investments LLC, to Rodney N. Wellar and Sherri L. Wellar, Clearfield Borough, $120,000.
- Janet T. Sullivan, to Janet T. Sullivan, Justin Schofield Ross and Bianca Veronica Ross, Sandy Township, $1.
- Kyle A. Smith, to Jordan Witherite and Brandon Desmitt, Decatur Township, $12,000.
- David Lezzer Family LP, to Brett Joseph Sutika and Nicollette Rose Sutika, Pike Township, $1.
- Elaine M. Davis, to Robert J. Timney and Angela M. Timney, Covington Township, $24,000.
- Waylon Leaper and Sunday Leaper, to Leonia Sawne N. Varner, Lawrence Township, $71,800.
- Debi J. Hirschbiel and John Baker, to Sean S. Spelgatti, Houtzdale Borough, $72,000.
- Mason G. Solida Jr. and Morgan P. Williams, to Amber L. Mitchell and Justin J. Hendricks, Bradford Township, $134,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Heidi A. Lockett, to Casey Maines, Lawrence Township, $1,001.
- Thomas G. Diethrich and Sonja Diethrich, to John R. Troyer and Esther L. Troyer, Burnside Township, $74,000.
- Nicole L. Lewis, Carlos R. Bates and Nicole L. Bates, to Timothy David Schultz, Chest Township, $15,000.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., to V3G Partners, Sandy Township, $63,000.
- Kelly M. Reifer and Lori J. Reifer, to Ryan J. Kraus Thompson and Tori L. Thompson, Gulich Township, $40,000.
- Walter Kosiba and Elizabeth Ann Kosiba, to Walter Kosiba and Elizabeth Ann Kosiba, Sandy Township, $1.