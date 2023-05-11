The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 3 to May 10:
- Gwendolyn Ruth Walker, to Krista A. Verne, property in Troutville Borough, $1.
- Sandra Thomas and Blair M. Thomas, to Robert Timothy Weise and Christine Ann Weise, property in Girard Township, $58,000.
- Scott E. Nishida and Heather D. Kovalick, to Scott E. Nishida, property in Bradford Township, $25,000.
- Brian K. McIntyre, to Deanna J. Kennedy and Michael J. Rupinski, properties in Beccaria Township, $50,000.
- Bonnie Winters, to Arthur R. Winters, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Paula Jean Stapel, to Matthew Scott Graham and Kristen Anne Graham, property in Sandy Township, $220,000.
- Lori L. Srock, to Elizabeth K. Klopfenstein and Stephen A. Wilcox, property in Sandy Township, $242,500.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dennis L. Hodges Sr., to Jeffrey Zeigler, property in Sandy Township, $400.
- PHH Mortgage Corporation and REO Management Solutions LLC, to Alisha D. Himes, property in Huston Township, $69,000.
- John Leroy Smeal, to Daniel W. Smeal and Margaret A. Smeal, property in Bigler Township, $1.
- Sharon L. Seger, to Angela Marie Young, property in Pike Township, $58,500.
- Karen Haky, Michael Haky, Darlene McFate and Okie McFate, to Ricky Pape and Jo Ellen Pape, property in DuBois City, $1.
- Clifford R. Henry and Theresa M. Henry, to Michael A.Henry and Stephanie D. Henry, property in Jordan Township, $39,000.
- Joyce E. Davidson and Elaine Marie Hunter, to Sharon Ann Jenkins, properties in Bell Township, $37,580.
- Mary K. Swoop, to Jared M. Keith, property in Bigler Township, $6,500.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Walter L. Passmore, to Robin W. Shomo, property in Mahaffery Borough, $500.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael Pearce and Rhea Pearce, to Eugene D. Garber Jr. and Rose V. Garber Jr., property in Burnside Township, $2,000.
- Coleen B. Kronenwetter, Karen A. Scull and Arnold Living Trust, to Steven W. Kronenwetter, Colleen B. Kronenwetter, Jess D. Kronenwetter and Nicole Kronenwetter, property in Sandy Township, $5,000.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Matthew J. Hayward and M&T Bank, to M&T Bank, property in Osceola Mills Borough, $1,816.
- Alfred E. Swatsworth and Freda C. Swatsworth, to Gregg E. Swatsworth, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- David Tutokey and Betty Lou Tutokey, to Alexander W. Delong, property in Bradford Township, $237,000.
- Dawn L. Aughenbaugh, to Michael W. Owens III and Ashley N. Owens, properties in Curwensville Borough, $40,000.
- Evan Farrell and Tessa Farrell, to Wayne S. Buzzard and Mary A. Buzzard, property in Clearfield Borough, $130,000.
- Richard A. Funke and Cynthia R. Funke, to Richard A. Funke, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Melissa A. Shaw, Cheryl D. Hrenko, Patrick Hrenko and Mary Elizabeth White, to Joshua M. Weymer and Ashlynn M. Marshall, properties in Osceola Mills Borough, $71,400.
- Mary E. White and Katherine A. Ruffatto, to Justin W. Conaway and Brandi N. Conaway, property in Boggs Township, $100,000.
- Alma L. Campbell, to Frederick M. Campbell and George E. Campbell, property in Brady Township, $1.
- Richard L. Laurent, and Janice G. Laurent, to Brian P. Laurent and Pamela S. Laurent, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Kurt Blose, Kayla Blose and Luke Bernard, to Ronald Thompson and Kristen Thompson, property in Sandy Township, $400.
- Robert A. Timblin and Mary Timblin, to David Kennedy II and Charlotte Kennedy, property in Girard Township, $10,000.
- Scott Sharp and Carrie Sharp, to Timothy Klark and Laura E. Brown, property in Sandy Township, $405,000.
- Property Development LLC, to Frank Robinson, properties in Goshen, Brady, Bradford, Greenwood, Boggs, Decatur and Bloom Townships, $1.
- Charles R. Medzie and Donna L. Medzie, to Bonnie Gomola and Donald Gomola, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Harry Andrew Seibel, Amy Seibel, Robert Morris Seibel, Pattara Seibel, Carl Elmer Seibel, Melissa Lucille Bratcher Seibel, Eugene Marshall Shoop Jr. and Christine Bennett Shoop, to Timothy J. Sabol and Donna J. Sabol, property in Girard Township, $150,000.
- Victoria L. Holbert, Victoria Richner and Chad Richner, to Jennifer Nicole Dechaves, property in Curwensville Borough, $60,150.
- Marya J. Reinbott, to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, property in Bigler Township, $30,000.
- Steven K. Smith and Judith K. Smith, to Kelly A. Wood and Steven K. Smith Family Irrevocable Trust, properties in Sandy Township, $1.
- Evan Mitchell, to Zarnigor Yakhyoeva, property in Bigler Township, $7,500.
- Anne V. Hawkins, to Herbert Hawkins Jr., property in Glenn Hope Borough, $1.
- Lanette M. Potutschnig and Daniel Potutschnig, to Nathan Ferrel, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
- Gary W. McGarvey, Clark W. McGarvey, Gertrude E. Adam and Wilna A. Thurston, to Gary W. McGarvey, property in Chest Township, $1.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, William L. Royer Jr. and Denise A. graham, to UMB Bank and LVS Title Trust XIII, property in Curwensville Borough, $1,597.
- Scott Perry, Denise A. Perry and Denise A. Graham, to Patricia L.Perry, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Brian M. Julie and Maria Lepon, to Sunnyvale LLC and Cory Gump, property in Lawrence Township, $90,000.
- Troy E. Lucas and Angela D. Lucas, to Angela D. Lucas, properties in Karthaus Township, $1.
- Kirstan A. Eger, to Timothy M. Eberhart and Kathleen S. Eberhart, property in Lawrence Township, $169,500.
- Gregory Kay, Gregory S. Kay Sr., Debra D. Kay and Debra D. Bainey, to Sean Domanick and Shantelle Domanick, properties in Decatur Township, $1.
- Adam S. Curry and Kayla M. Curry, to Adam S. Curry and Heather Curry, property in Pike Township, $1.
- Richard A. Witherow, Kathleen Witherow, Dennis R. Witherow, Donald D. Witherow and Angela Witherow, to Gabriel K. Ponist and Laura D. Kohute, property in Houtzdale Borough, $85,000.
- Gary E. Pfaff, Jeffry S. Pfaff, Janice Anderson and Paul Anderson, to Emanuel J. Raber and Sarah J. Raber, properties in Brady Township, $100,000.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Thomas E. Scull, Stephanie Marie Scull and Allen K. Scull, property in Sandy Township, $250.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Dustin E. Obuchowski and Kaylyn I. Obuchowski, property in Sandy Township, $250.