Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.