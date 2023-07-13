The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 6 to July 11, 2023.
- Patricia E. Melani, to P&P Melani Family Trust, DuBois City, 1.
- Joseph P. Ruot Jr. and Sharon L. Ruot, to Joseph P. Ruot Jr., Mahaffey Borough, $1.
- Joseph P. Ruot Jr. and Sharon L. Ruot, to Sharon L. Ruot, Bell Township, $1.
- David G. McClellan and Gail M. McClellan, Paul M. McClellan and Sarah K. McClellan, Beccaria Township, $55,000.
- Gary D. Guerndt and Jodie A. Guerndt, to Jodie A. Guerndt, DuBois City, $1.
- David Leigh Kohute and Rebecca S. Kohute, to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, Houtzdale Borough, $75,000.
- Brandon O. Nedley, to Raymond Eckert and Teresa Eckert, Bell Township, $99,000.
- Charles Kutsel, to Robert N. Wentz, DuBois City, $77,500.
- Nicolas A. Sholtz and Peter G. Sholtz revocable Living Trust, to Edna J. White, Chest Township, $5,000.
- Michele J. Schrier and Richard D.Schrier, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- John D. Betts and Donna R. Betts, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $1
- John D. Betts and Donna R. Betts, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- Calvin F. Kulik and Catherine M. Kulik, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- Ronald J. Novel, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- Scott A. Rowe and Leslie Rowe, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- Jason F. Corte and Rebecca R. Corte, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- Tammie M. Hineline, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- Carolyn S. Schrier, Michele J. Schrier and Richard R. Schrier, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., Sandy Township, $10
- Todd P. Stoltz, Stephen W. Stoltz and Two Brothers Rentals, to Novio Properties LLC, Sandy Township, $1.
- Brian W. Barr, to Austin J. Barr and Grant M. Barr, Sandy Township, $1.
- Joshua C. Novak, Rebecca M. Nova and Rebecca M. Stoltz, to Novio Properties LLC, DuBois City and Sandy Township, $1.
- Joyce A.Mock, Daniel A. Mock, Richard L. Legros and Cynthia D.Legros, to Richard J. Legros and Michael J. Mock, Chest Township, $1.
- Joy D. Keyser, Joy D. Spicer and Eric J. Keyser, to Robert L. Ensminger and Chelsea L. Ensminger, Morris Township, $34,000.
- George A. Jordan and Michele Jordan, to Audrey Jo Marie Jordan and George A. Jordan, Bradford Township, $1.
- George A. Jordan III and Michelle Jordan, to Audrey Jo Marie Jordan, Bradford Township, $1.
- Janet L. Rager, to Jake H. Byler and Lizzie R. Byler, Chest Township, $176,500.
- Craig A. McCracken and Valerie C. McCracken, to 512 E. 5 St. LLC, Clearfield Borough, $29,224.
- Treasure Lake Property Owner LLC, to Richard N. Hopson and Luann Chiappelli, Sandy Township $1,000.
- Silverwoods Association Inc., to Calvin F. Kulik and Catherine M. Kulik, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Michele J. Schrier and Richard R. Schrier, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to John D. Betts and Donna R. Betts, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Ronald J. Novel, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Scott F. Rowe and Leslie Rowe, Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Association Inc., to Jason F. Corte and Rebecca R. Corte, Sandy Township, $10.
- Donna J. Emmick, Donald E.Hackman and Patricia A. Hackman, to Silverwoods Association Inc, Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Carolyn S. Schrier, Sandy Township, $10.
- Stephen H. Bennett and Ann Marie Martell, to Ashley Jean Stiner and Ryan A. Jones, Lawrence Township, $95,900.
- Joshua J. Berndt, to Joshua C. Howard, Houtzdale Borough, $110,000.
- Marie Deenis, to Travis Bressler, Union Township, $210,000.
- Alta Lou Lauer, Anita Hoover, Ferdinand Rottman and Carrie Jean Baker, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, Sandy Township, $200.
- Annabell E. Bergbigler and Gary Bergbigler, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, Sandy Township, $200.
- Lori L. Hamilton and Lori L. Bortot, to Bryan A. Bortot and Jamie L. Bortot, Curwensville Borough, $55,000.
- Lena Sotak Tekely, to Timothy M. Tekely, Melissa M. Dixon, Stephen J. Tekely and Joseph J. Tekely Jr., Morris Township, $1.
- Lawrence W. Fink, Deborah A. Fink, Robert M. Fink and Jeanne Fink, to Randy R. Fink and Debra K. Fink, Knox Township, $1.
- Lawrence W. Fink, Deborah A. Fink, Robert M. Fink, Jeanne Fink, Shirley Fink, Terry Lynn Douglas, Randy R. Fink and Debra K. Fink, to Randy R. Fink and Debra K. Fink, Knox Township, $1.
- Frederick H. Wentzel and Charlene Wentzel, to Beewolf Properties LLC, Sandy Township, $210,000.
- Steven Cory Clark and Rebecca E. Yoder, to Dalton Walls, Sandy Township, Sandy Township, $206,000.
- Joel T. Keen, Russel E. Keen and Keen’s Mobile Home Court, to Joel T. Keen, Jesse Keen and Emily Schwab, Sandy Township, $1.
- Joel T. Keen, Russel E. Keen and Keen’s Mobile Home Court, to Russel E. Keen and Patricia Keen, Sandy Township, $1.
- Russel E. Keen and Patricia G. Keen, to Russell E. Keen and Patricia G. Keen, Sandy Township, $1.
- Joel T. Keen, Russel E. Keen and Keen’s Mobile Home Court, to Joel T.Keen, Russell E. Keen and Keen’s Mobile Home Court, Sandy Township, $1.
- Jerry L. Fletcher, Peggy E. Fletcher and Margaret E. Fletcher, to Brian S. Merrow and Stacy L. Merrow, Clearfield Borough, $95,000.
- Linny Perkowski, to Caitlin Ralston, Lawrence Township, $7,500.
- M&C Real Estate Partnership LLC, to Ryan Renovations LLC, Osceola Mills Borough, $33,000.
- Scott C. Rodi and Ashlee Renee Rich Rodi, to Scott C. Rodi and Ashlee Renee Rich Rodi, Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Robert Scott Grinnen and Rebecca E. Grinnen, to Su Ei Phyo and Mya Mya Win, Sandy Township, $199,000.
- Nathaniel C. Bumbarger and Alyssa M. Bumbarger, to Shalyssa Walter and Cory D. Rimmey, Morris Township, $170,000.
- Thomas E. Weis and Linda K. Weis, to Lori L. Srock and Rissel G. Roll, $240,000.
- Joan Knepp, to Sabrina Maines, Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Melvin Helsel and Maxine Helsel, to Archer Investment Properties LLC, $2,000.
- Justin J. Burkett, to Justin J. Burkett and Adam M. Lechner, Bigler Township, $1.
- Tracy Ethelinda Finnell, to Ward L. Thomas Jr. and Helen C. Thomas, $1.
- Dana R. Campolongo and Doris R. Piedmo, to Dana R. Campolongo, Morris Township, $1.
- Alice A. Hirschle and Daniel A. Kalgren, to Melissa Sue Zavaleta, Sandy Township, $50,000.
- Beverly A. Smith, Timothy D. Iraca and Diane M. Iraca, to Sawhud Land LLC, Chest Township, $100,000.