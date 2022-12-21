The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 15-21.
- Kenneth W. Brink and Diane Brink to Sean Spelgatti, $72,000, Bigler Township.
- Christopher Seveney, trustee/custodian, Diana Seveney, trustee/custodian and 7E Construction 401 K Plant to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $1, Irvona Borough.
- 1935 Daisy LLC to Priority First Federal Credit Union, $361,000, Lawrence Township.
- Pamela A. Ent to James A Sleigh and Kimberly A. Sleigh, $85,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation and Clearly Ahead Development, DBA, to 511 Spruce Street LLC, $480,000, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Paula McDowell, co-administratrix, DeLayne Flick, co-administratrix, and Paul Irvin McDowell Estate to Derrian J. Matchock and Kelsey R. Matchock, $172,000, Bradford Township.
- Richard L. Bjalme and Margaret A. Bjalme to Brian D. Mills, $45,000, Cooper Township.
- Commonwealth Financing Authority to Pennsylvania Grain Processing LLC, $250,000, Lawrence Township.
- Patricia A. Yarger, co-executor, George E. Clark, co-executor, and Rose P. Clark Estate to Patricia A. Yarger, $80,258, Sandy Township.
- Vincente Lopez and Nicole Lopez to Vincente Lopez, co-trustee, Nicole Lopez, co-trustee, Vincente Lopez Trust and Nicole Lopez Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Fremer Reclamation Inc to Fremer Land LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Denex Petroleum Corporation to T&F Exploration LP, $10, Boggs Township.
- James F. Kightlinger, by agent, and Eric S. Kightlinger, agent, to Benedetto P. Palumbo and Donna L. Palumbo, $165,900, Sandy Township.
- Donald L. Bohensky, trustee, Hazel F. Bohensky, trustee, Donald Bohensky Trust and Hazel Bohensky Trust to Driven Metal Works LLC, $315,000, DuBois City.
- Timo Juhani Jantunen and Suzanne Joy Jantunen to Nicolae D. Ciochina and Mihaela Ciochina, $55,000, DuBois City.
- Robert E. Nelson, by POA, David R. Nelson, co-successor agent, and Debra A. Showers, co-successor agent, to Seth D. Gould, $165,000, DuBois City.
- James A. Collins and Shari L. Collins to West Branch Holdings LLC, $157,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Mark L. Krebs and Karen L. Krebs to Mark L. Krebs, trustee, Karen L. Krebs, trustee, and Krebs Family Trust, $1, Graham Township.
- Alfred Straubinger to Joseph M. Schaefer, $76,000, Woodward Township.
- Stephen G. Gallagher to Jock Thomas Love, $50,000, Woodward Township.
- Bradlee P. Gregory and Kylie M. Gregory to Kylie M. Gregory, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Russell Condon to Connie Marie Irvin, $85,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Scott Steiner and Tammy L. Steiner to John O. Ames II, $2,000, Morris Township.
- Donald Dimmick, by POA, Darrin L. Dimmick to Andy J. Schlabach and Emma T. Schlabach, $65,000, Burnside Township.
- Lansberry Brothers Properties LLC to Daniel Fleisher and Sue Fleisher, $16,580, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Floyd Marshall by tax claim to Jeffrey Ray Emeigh and Joel Martin Geesay, $635.66, Brady Township.
- Nicholis T. Frank and Macey Elizabeth Frank to Natasha Hanley, $118,500, Ramey Borough.
- Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, by AIF, and Crown Title Corporation, AIF, to Lilan Tarasovic, $88,000, Sandy Township.
- Shaukat Hayat to Kerri L. Yarus, $154,000, Sandy Township.
- Adam M. Stanton and Richelle E. Stanton to Adam M. Stanton, $1, Boggs Township.
- Samuel Pry and Dolores Pry to Sharyn D. Dudurich, Samuel E. Pry Jr., Tammy L. Burkey, Darla J. Pry and Alden J. Pry, $1, Burnside Township.
- Wise Property Leasing LLC to Avanti Holdings LLC, $300,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph L. Waroquier Sr. to Russell Real Estate LLC, $18,000, Lawrence Township.
- Anthony J.J. Brock and Lindsey Wisor to Shane L. Miller, $99,500, Lawrence Township.
- Anthony J.J. Brock and Lindsey Wisor to Shane L. Miller, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Lewis M. Ferguson and Shianna Peace to Andrew T. Leamer, $20,000, Westover Borough.
- John C. Weisgarber Jr. and Sharon R. Weisbarber to Melisa A. Bloom and Shawn L. Bloom, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Rosella J. McDowell to Rosella J. McDowell, Jon A. McDowell Sr. and Mona S. McDowell, $1, Morris Township.
- Tina M. Homa to Tracie Sisk, $20,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield Masonic Temple Association to Hope Baptist Church of Clearfield, $250,000, Lawrence Township.
- James W. Reese Estate , Andrew James Reese, co-executor, and CNB Bank, co-executor, to Dorothy M. Gaines, $1, Karthaus and Covington townships.
- Bachelier Family Trust, Daniel P. Bachelier, co-trustee, and David P. Bachelier, co-trustee, to Daniel P. Bachelier and Sherry L. Bachelier, $1, Penn Township.
- Betty Ann Conners to Betty Ann Conners, Robert Reif and Catherine Conners, $1, Sandy Township.
- James W. Stevenson to Drew Stevenson, $1, DuBois City.
- Bigler Township to James Blaylock, $10,500, Bigler Township.
- David G. Husler, Eve L. Husler, Coty N. Soult and Rebecca L. Soult to Patti M. Husler, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Kelly Jo Kennedy to Christopher C. Bukowski and Kayla N. Bukowski, $1, DuBois City.
- Richard W. Moorhouse, Eugene C. Moorhouse and Maureen E. Coughlin to Richard W. Moorhouse, Eugene C. Moorhouse and Maureen E. Coughlin, $1, Brady Township.
- John H. Gilbert to Matthew D. Robertson and Susan H. Robertson, $60,000, DuBois City.
- Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County to David C. Long and Sally M. Long, $7,000, Mahaffey Borough.