The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 1 to June 5:
Brett V. Jacobs and Carmella D. Jacobs, to Cody J. Black and Kristina Black, property in Chest Township, $175,000.
Donald E. Smith and Jill Scanish Smith, to Bryan Bondoc and Amanda Bondoc, property in DuBois City, $66,100.
Tracy S. Lazar, to Gage Fleeger, property in DuBois City, $80,000.
Richard Degennaro and Kimberly Lynn Degennaro, to John P. Holtz, property in Sandy Township, $220,000.
John C. Becker III and Chelsea Becker, to Justin A. Montgomery and Tessa Trainer, property in Irvona Borough, $210,000.
Naomi F. Bodle and Jason Bodle, to Galen Reposh, property in Osceola Mills Borough, $92,340.
KK LLC, to Gregory Chase Millinder, property in Clearfield Borough, $129,900.
Calvin C. Glass, Calvin C. Glass Sr., Tammy R. Glass, Crystal M. Cramer, Amanda L. Glass, Nathanael M. Glass, Nochole A. Glass and Niki E. Glass, to Calvin C. Glass Sr. and Tammy R. Glass, property in Coalport Borough, $1.
Calvin C. Glass, Calvin C. Glass Sr., Tammy R. Glass, Crystal M. Cramer, Amanda L. Glass, Nathanael M. Glass, Nochole A. Glass and Niki E. Glass, to Leslie Andrew Conklin, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
Joyce Woods, Darrel L. Woods, Donna Leiphart, Jack L. Leiphart, Preston E. McGraw and Kathy J. McGraw, to Preston R. McGraw, Elizabeth M. McGraw, Preston E. McGraw and Kathy J. McGraw, property in Woodward Township and Brisbin Borough, $24,000.
Bradley G. Fister and Debra L. foster, to Brooke A. Wilson and Lisa A. Wilson, property in Boggs Township, $180,000.
Susan Jean Duckett and Francis Arthur Sass, to Susan Jean Duckett and Francis Arthur Sass Testamentary Trust, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
Susan Jean Duckett, Francis Arthur Sass and Brandon Scott Sass, to Brandon Scott Sass, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
Susan Jean Duckett, Francis Arthur Sass and Brandon Scott Sass, to Jacob B. Stiles, property in Pike Township, $1.
Robert J. Clark Jr., Robert J. Clark, Janie Clark and Jeremy R. Clark, to Robert Jeremy Clark, properties in Bell Township and Mahaffey Borough, $1.
Joseph G. Tatsch and Sharon L. Tatsch, to Kayci Lynn Tatsch Corbin, property in Bigler Township, $1.
Pamela L. Gabel, Daniel C. Thompson, Michael L. Thompson, Clair F. Thompson and Franklin Clair Thompson, to Susan L. Thompson, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
Alan R. Spencer and Roberta J. Spencer, to Camp Missing Buck LLC, property in Ferguson Township, $79,433.
Rodger B. Shimmel, to Richard J. Shimmel and Richard H. Shimmel, property in Wallaceton Borough, $1.
Jason A. Dimmick, Talisa Dimmick and Leah Mae Dimmick, to Thomas L. Hockenberry, property in Ferguson Township, $1.
Dennis C.Mullins, Brenda J. Mullins, Cleon B. Mullins Jr. and Cathy A. Mullins, to Adam E. Mullins and Preston S. Mullins, property in Penn Township, $1.
William E. Crater Jr., to William E. Crater Jr. and William E.Crater Jr. RSDE. Revocable Trust, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Richard W. Moorhouse and Ann M. Moorhouse, to Matthew D. Burkett and Krista Burkett, property in Sandy Township, $135,000.
Charles E. Shestak and Barbara P. Shestak, to William Chinn and Samantha Chinn, property in Sandy Township, $549,000.
Jenny T. Heller and Gary M. Heller, to Jenny T. Heller, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Harold L. Welker and Lyla F. Welker, to Harold L.Welker, Lyla F. Welker and Welker Family Trust, property in Bradford Township, $1.
Robert D. Wooster and Cynthia Wooster, to Robert D.Wooster, Cynthia L. Wooster and Wooster Family Trust, property in Karthaus Township, $1.
Robert D. Wooster and Cynthia Wooster, to Robert D.Wooster, Cynthia L. Wooster and Wooster Family Trust, property in Karthaus Township, $1.
Emmabell Swanson, to Emmabell Swanson, Richard E. Swanson Jr. and Swanson Family Trust, property in Bradford Township, $1.
William F. Wentzel Sr. and Connie H. Wentzel, to William F. Wentzel Sr., Connie H. Wentzel and Wentzel Family Trust, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
William F. Wentzel Sr. and Connie H. Wentzel, to William F. Wentzel Sr., Connie H. Wentzel and Wentzel Family Trust, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
Raymond E. Holtmeyer, to Michael Steven Holtmeyer, Brenda Lee Larock, Sandra Elizabeth Trimble, Cathleen Anne Holtmeyer and Raymond Thomas Holtmeyer, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
Mary A. Rumfola and Jack L. Rumfola, to Mary A. Rumfola, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
Leslie D. Vonada and George Edwards Bogart, to Amy Lynn Turner, property in Penn Township, $51,000.
Rita J. Westover and Rita J. Vogle, to Stephen Douglas Westover, property in Chest Township, $1.
Julia Elizabeth Korb and Ronald Keith Herring, to DRH Properties Real Estate LLC, property in Chest Township $1.
John M. Stockdale and Judith Marie Graham, to John D. Rokosky, property in DuBois City, $110,000.
Jenna Damberger and Andrew Damberger, to Jeffrey Hagy, George Steven Hagy, and Lorna Suzanne Hagy, property in Sandy Township, $135,000.
Eliza L. Reed and Scott E. Reed, to Dale R. Hockenberry and Leetta L. Hockenberry, property in Bigler Township, $40,000.
Graystone Servicing Company LLC, to SSN DuBois LLC, proptery in Sandy Township, $950,000.
Deann T. Lansberry, to Naomi F. Bodle and Jason A. Bodle, property in Lawrence Township, $191,237.
Darlene E. Vereshack, to Darlene E. Vereshack and Christy Braniff, property in Beccaria Township $1.
William Drahushak III, Elizabeth A. Drahushak, Daniel M. Drahushak and Kelly J. Drahushak, to Shawn Gouldthread and Amanda Gouldthread, property in Sandy Township, $2,500.
Robert F. Grimminger and Patti L. Semelsberger, to S & D Kline LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $500,000.
John D. Fowler, to Marc Whetstone Sr., property in Beccaria Township, $85,000.
Piper Real Estate Management LLC, to Flamepool Properties LLC, property in DuBois City, $461,000.
George R. Rothrock Jr. and Janie M. Rothrock, to Joseph Rothrock and Douglas Rothrick, property in Wallaceton Borough, $1.
Larissa Vale, to Zhimin Yuan and Alissa Yamabushi, property in Sandy Township, $635,000.
H W Rentals LLC, to Bridget K. Hallman and John Selvage, property in Ramey Borough, $70,000.
Brian E. Guglielmi, to Dakota M. Schnarrs, property in Cooper Township, $320,000.
West Decatur Calvary United Methodist Church, to Brian A. Boyer and Marjorie L. Boyer, property in Boggs Township, $200,000.
Stoltz Realty Partnership, to Delaney DuBois RealEstate LLC, property in DuBois City, $12,000,000.
Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William Ronald Gelnett, to Charles E. Kutsel, property in Sandy Township, $1,500.
Blue Sky PA LP and Blue Sky PA GP, to Ronald B. Baroni, property in Union Township, $14,995.
Dorothy K. Rehm and Richard S. Rehm, to Kenneth C. Caliari and Desiree S. Caliari, property in Huston Townshipm $1.
Edith T. Hannigan and Mellisa A. Nave, to Martin Storm and Linda Storm, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Paul Moorhead and Karen Moorhead, to Angela Sangster, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Larry S. Hayward Jr. and Heather D. Hayward, to Ryan A. Viard and Amanda Viard, property in Bigler Township, $205,000.
Dale Sones and Cathy Jo Sones, to Michelle Luce and Billy Davis, property in Lawrence Township, $27,500.
Laurie Fletcher, to Laurie Fletcher, Joshua Maines, Abigail Welker and Garrett Maines, property in Bradford Township, $1.
Clearfield County Sheriff and Kenneth S. Rowles III, to Casteel Properties LLC, property in Curwensville Borough, $43,444.
Clearfield County Sheriff, to Anthony R. Caprio, property in Woodward Township, $29,874.
David Allan Mosley, to Stephany Nicole Mosley, property in Knox Township.
Douglas Scott Mosley to Stephany Nicole Mosley, property in Knox Township.
Brian Keith Mosley to Stephany Nicole Mosley, property in Knox Township.
David John Gregg Jr., to Derek I. Dietz, property in Burnside Township, $1.
Dianne E. Byers and Steven R. Byers, to Douglas C. Griffith and Linda L. Griffith, property in Bell Township, $70,000.
Eugene G. Peters, to Conrad D. King and Rhonda L. King, property in Bradford Township, $85,000.
Tanner L. Kelly, Tanner L. Painter and Ashley B. Painter, to Kenneth L. Brown III and Cheree Brown, property in Curwensville Borough, $141,000.
George Kemmer and Bonnie Kemmer, to Candace M. Lanzel and John A. Lanzel, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Aaron S. Artz Sr. and Ella M. Coleman Artz, to Aaron S. Artz Sr. and Ella M. Coleman Artz, property in Glen Hope Borough, $1.
Donald G. Trimpey Jr. and Jennifer C. Trimpey, to Jonathon Kline, property in Morris Township, $200,000.
Brittany Nicole Wall, to Michael B. White Jr., property in Bradford Township, $119,500.
Candace S. Bowen and Candace S. Wojno, to David Justin Martin Jr. and Brittany Nicole Wall, property in Morris Township, $214,900.
Russel R, Knarr, to Krissten A. Knarr, property in Brady Township, $1.
Tribro Ventures LLC and P & N Coal Company Inc., to Kovalchick Corporation, property in Bell Township, $16,400.
Cheyenne A. Beam and Larry M. Beam, to Joyce Ann Dombroski, property in Beccaria Township, $51,000.
Mark B. Krisak Sr., to Community LD LLC, property in Sandy Township, $1,200.
Thomas Janowiak and Kathleen Janowiak, to Timothy J. Janowiak, property in Ramey Borough, $1.
Lou Ann Heberling and Christine Luzier, to TMP Manufacturing Company Inc, property in Clearfield Borough, $110,000.
Clearfield County Sheriff, Bridget R. Fleming and William Fleming, to Wilmington Trust and MFRA Trust 2015-1, property in Decatur Township, $1.
Mark A. Mann and Kimberly A. Mann, to Kyle E. Mann and Nikki P. Mann, property in Brady Township, $1.
Justin W. Powell, to Jaron Powell, property in Woodward Township, $1.
Brittany Sposito and Joseph J. Sposito Jr., to Brittany Sposito, property in Curwesville Borough, $1.
Mildred Harchak, Frank N. Harchak, Valerie Riddell and Nicolette Hoover, to Hannah L. Patton and Kyle J. Taylor, property in Houtzdale Borough, $127,000.
Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Monica Megan McKoy, property in Sandy Township, $500.
Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Richard J. MIles III and Brittney Miles, property in Sandy Township, $250.
Jason L. Johnson and Basil D. Hughes, to Thomas J. Laird, property in Sandy Township, $500.
Gene L. Jazwinski and Yvonne E. Jazwinski, to Gerald L. McNeice Jr. and Kimberlyn McNeice, property in Sandy Township, $125,000.
Terry L. McGarry, Pamela Christine and Constance McGarry, to Bobbi Jean Sterndale, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
Terence C. Heretta and Judit L. Henretta, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Richard L. Pehrson and Gayle T. Pehrson, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
James R. Glover and Betty T. Glover, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Genevieve Ray and Jack L. Ray, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Rodney D. Maus and Hill T. Maus, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
James A. Youkers and Marla K. Youkers, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Tom Tanner and Theresa Tanner, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Patricia A. Holt, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Erica L. Adamire, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Louis J. Berestecki and Kimberly A. Berestecki, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Frances Angeletti, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Seth Macaluso and Heather Macaluso, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Cheri Hessert, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Leon Hoyt and Joan Hoyt, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Betty J. Furka and John Furka, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Barbara Vitko and Helen Vitko, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Richard L. Pehrson and Gayle M. Pehrson, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Dwight Thurston, Roger Thurston, and Stanley Thurston, to Gertrude E. Adam, Rick R. Redden, Icie M. Redden, Chris A. Redden, Scott L.Redden, Fred E. Redden, Sarah J. Burrus and Dwight F. Thurston, property in Ferguson Township, $1.
Terry Slagle and Melanie Slagle, to Jonathan A. Kelley and Stefinie Kelley, property in Union Township, $15,000.
Susan L. Schultz, to Susan J. Schultz and Michelle McGovern, property in Lawrence Township, $1.