The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 22 to June 28, 2023.
- Marlena Brianne Capatch, Brett Hanley and Carol L. Roden, to Christopher E. Gornik, Shannon Gornik, Dorothy Smith and John Tennis, property in Covington Township, $150,000.
- Lois J. Rader, to Lois J. Rader, Lucinda Ramsey and Robert Bennett, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Clair A. Godissart and Eleanor M. Godissart, to Alicia M. Catalaro, property in Decatur Township, $53,197.
- Stacy M. Strayer and Peggy S. Strayer, to Stacy M. Strayer and Peggy S. Strayer, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Jennifer A. Fye, to Tambria M. Chinchor and William J. Gross, property in Sandy Township, $243,500.
- Timothy R. Finney, to Michael J. Finney, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- William Burchill, to William Burchill, Richard Douglas Birchill and Judith Ann Burchill, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Ronald B. Burkett III, Amanda L. Weaver and Amanda L. Burkett, to Melvin J. Mast and Dora D. Mast, property in Brady Township, $60,000.
- Katherine M. Maloney, to Nicholas Michaux and Jessica L. Michaux
- property in Sandy Township, $205,000.
- Valerie M. Liptak and Robert Liptak, to Kasey Musser and Aaron Musser, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Roy M. Felgar and Sally L. Felgar, to Steven Sprankle and Lisa Sprankle, property in Bell Township, $500.
- Kevin McClaren, to Jacob P. Skubisz, property in Sandy Township, $219,000.
- Cherlyl L. McGonigal and Howard L. McGonigal, to Leonard R. Hudson III and Kayle Marie Hudson, property in Morris Township, $290,000.
- David Weitoish, to Michael Bloom, property in Osceola Mills Borough, $2,000.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, to Raymond Warren Hutton and Brittany Lee Hutton, property in Clearfield Borough, $7,000.
- Bradley R. Johnston and Ritajean Johnston, to John A. Ferro and Ann T. Ferro, property in Sandy Township, $268,022.
- C. J. Zwick and Sarah Zwich, to Justin M. Angeletti and Nicole L. Angeletti, property in Brady Township, $165,000.
- Tracie Sisk, to Linn Allen DietzII, Tammy Alexina Dietz and Linn Allen Dietz, property in Sandy Township, $33,000.
- Tina Homa, to Linn Allen Dietz II and Tammy Alexina Dietz, property in Sandy Township, $2,000.
- Joyce Marie Carnahan, to Joyce Marie Carnahan, Barbara C. Descavish Bloom, George B. Descavish and Christine M. Michaels, property in Woodward Township, $1.
- Jean Holenick, to Jean Holenick and Teresa M. Dodge, property in Bigler Township, $1.
- Doris Kitko, Philip Kitko Jr. and Philip Kitko, to Doris Kitko, property in Woodward Township, $1.
- Robert Fyock and Kim M. Fyock, to Robert Fyock and William T. Fyock, property in Bigler Township, $1.
- Gerald J. Dipko, to Paul C. Dipko, property in Houtzdale Borough, $1.
- Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, to Harmony United Methodist Church, property in Burnside Township, $20,234.
- James R. Hummel Jr., James R. Hummel Sr., Andrew J. Hummel and Teresa Hummel, to James R. Hummel Jr. and Andrew J. Hummel, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Robert E. Shearer and Eileen J. Shearer, to Robert Ethan Shearer and Ashley Shearer, property in Pike Township, $1.
- William A. Bowen and Ashlee Bowen, to Mark Steward and Stephanie Anne Steward, property in Chester Hill Borough, $149,000.
- Pamela Jo Lake and William H. Anderson Jr., to David J. Martin and Cathy Jo Martin, property in Graham Township, $170,000.
- Jacqueline Daunt and Randi L. Segraves, to Justin Segraves, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Richard S. Hoover, Darren Hoover and Brian Hoover, to Melanie Rose, property in Pike Township, $50,000.
- Gregory Butler and Julia J. Butler, to Gregory J. Butler and Julia J. Butler, property in Goshen Township, $1.
- Janellle L. Shaffer, to Travis Bressler, property in Pike Township, $20,000.
- Roy John Wilson, to Jacqueline Jean Sands, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Elizabeth A. Seals, to Cynthia J. Himes and Michael E. Smith, property in Sandy Township, $240,000.
- Darell Smeal, Denise L. Saudarg and Dana Gogley, to Clint McCullough and Connie McCullough, property in Pike Township, $45,000.
- Gary L. Verrelli and Sandra A. Verrelli, to Nick A. Verrelli, Nathan P. Verrelli and Lindsey V. Bigler, property in Penn Township, $1.
- Nancy Newton, to Bryan T. McAninich and Tracy A.McCluskey, property in Sandy Township, $129,000.
- Roy C. Rodgers and Lisa J. Rodgers, to Jillian Donnae Weitkamp, property in Lawrence Township, $62,500.
- Joyce M. Harzinski, to Christine A. Maney and Cindy L. Bock, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Garrett M. Spence, Jayce L. Ryan and Jayme Ryan Spence, to Michael D. Millinder, property in Goshen Township, $181,500.
- Mark S. Walker and Allison C. Walker, to Garrett M. Spence and Jayme Ryan Spence, property in Lawrence Township, $320,000.
- Curwensville Feed Store INC, to Frances R. McAninch, property in Curwensville Borough, $185,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard McGary and Shirley McGary, to Brandon Cathcart and Anita Cathcart, property in Lawrence Township, $3,293.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dennis D. Collar and Kathy D. Collar, to Edward Mastrine and Carolyn M. Mastrine, property in Lawrence Township, $3,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Darrell E. Brady and Phyllis J. Brady, to Craig Westover, property in Chest Township, $500.
- David E. Lilly and Peggy Lilly, to Donald Pommerville, property in Penn Township, $27,500.
- Tex Wayne Coleman and Patsy Ann Coleman, to Aaron D. Rowles, property in Knox Township, $1.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association INC, to Jordan Izzo, property in Sandy Township, $250.
- Grice Gun Shop INC, to Thomas L. Grice, Brenda L. Grice and Brenda Grice, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- David P. Hazelet, toJames R. Anthony and Hill Anthony, property in Sandy Township, $2,500.
- JPM Royalties LLC, to John Hillman Family Properties LLC, Elm Creek Energy LLC, Theresa Hillman Family Properties LLC and John & Theresa Hillman Family Properties LLC, property in Bigler Township, $7,951.
- Michael Straw and Michael K. Straw, to William D. Miller and Mary A. Miller, property in Greenwood Township, $10,000.
- Carrie E. Lezanic and Terry Lezanic, to Keisha Kelli Harvey, property in Curwensville Borough, $145,000.
- Charmaine F. Lecker, Samuel C. Hulings and Courtney Lynn Lecker, to Ricky Clark and Victoria Clark, property in Sandy Township, $4,000.
- Tyler D. Mayes and Lindsay Mayes, to Are King, property in Pike Township, $174,900.
- Heather M. Pleskonko and Ellen J. Riddle, to David J. Riddle and Pamela J. Riddle, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Dennis A. Storm and Rose Driskel Storm, to David C. Morgan and Wyatt Christopher Morgan, property in Beccaria Township, $135,000.
- Karen L. Rodkey, to Faith Walker, property ion Houtzdale Borough, $83,000.
- Matthew Barnyak and Hadley Barnyak, to Tine M. Traber and Daniel A. Traber, property in Cooper Township, $410,000.
- Savannah R. Patterson and Blaine R. Patterson Jr., to Blaine R. Patterson and Edith M. Patterson, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- 512 E Fifth St. LLC, to MKN Property Management LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $65,000.
- William T. Moine and Skylar Moine, to Skylar Moine, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Ronald L. Fleck and Roger E. Fleck, to Charles Allen and Charlotte Allen, property in Boggs Township, $95,500.
- Dana M. Myers, to Jared Fleck and Dana M. Myers, property in Decatur Township.
- Betsey D. McDermott, Paul A. McDermott, Luann DelBrugge, Luann Demi, Gerald C. DelBrugge Sr., Christopher Z. Morelli and Jodi L. Morelli, to Richard L. Hess Jr., property in Goshen Township, $1.
- David A. Carns and Janey L. Carns, to David A. Carns, Janet L.Carns, Joseph A. Carns and Dorothy C. Bowery, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Kevin W. Davis and Pamela E. Davis, to Kevin W. Davis and Pamela E. Davis, property in Pike Township, $1.
- Justin A. Oak, Nicole G. Mihalow and Nicole G. Oaks, to Justin A. Oaks, property in Burnside Township, $1.
- Leon B. Wiley Jr., Linda L. Wiley, Robin L. Wiley, Beth A. Wiley, Kevin E. Wiley, Pamela A. Wiley, Leon B. Wiley III and Tracy L. Wiley, to Travis W. Richmond, $285,000.
- Ann E. Folmar, to Ann Elizabeth Folmar and Ann Elizabeth Folmar Family Trust, property in Cooper Township.
- Tracy Clark Radzieta, Mellisa A. Welker and Randy R.Clark, to Ronald Smith, property in Lawrence Township, $73,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and treasure Lake Property Owners Association INC, to Andrew Geyer and Melissa Geyer, property in Sandy Township, $400.
- Bonnie J. Luzier, to Brittany Dawn Burke and Brittany Burke, property in Lawrence Township, $30,000.
- David L. Smeal and Linda L. Smeal, to Lori L. Mayer and Jennifer L. Smeal, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Michael O. Conrad and Donna R. Conrad, to Michael O. COnrad, Donna R. Conrad and Charles S. Knepp Sr., property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Anne Stiner, to Lynnette L. Pistner, property in Lawrence Township, $1.