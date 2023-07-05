The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 29 to July 3, 2023.
- William C. Kriner and Susan W. Kriner, to Michael S. Toblin and Holly R. Toblin, property in Lawrence Township, $310,000.
- Susan M. Haag, to Michael P. Kennis and Marcella E. Kennis, property in Brady Township, $149,994.
- Lawrence Brothers, to HNH Diamond Properties LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $47,000.
- David R. Thompson and John J. Barnocky, to Brian D. Jones, property in Morris Township, $130,000.
- Long Shadow Builders LLC, to Kurt Wagner, property in Bradford Township, $28,000.
- Joshua I. Sykes and Tabitha E. Marlar, to Joshua I. Sykes, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
- Frank W. Marina and Susan M. Marino, to Sarah Elizabeth Zook, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Craig M. Witherow, to Craig M. Witherow and Wendy Witherow, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Ashley J. Stiner, to Carlos F. Ganoza Martos, property in Curwensville Borough, $75,000.
- Monty R. Warsing and Leah G. Warsing, to Nicholas Ryan Brennen and Nicole Ann Smith, property in Sandy Township, $16,000.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association LLC, to William A. Geibel Jr., property in Sandy Township, $500.
- Patrick A. Shea, Jaralyn R. Shae and Jaralyn R. Delancy, to Timothy Halvorsen, property in Sandy Township, $175,000.
- Robert C. Knepp Jr. and Dorinda Mae Knepp, to Jimmy Stamm, property in Cooper Township, $128,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Paul E. Bloom and Jetta M. McClure, to Michael Bloom, property in Bradford Township, $1,800.
- Amanda D. Wallace, Dennis L. Brumbaugh, Sharon M. Brumbaugh, Justin P. Wallace, Courtney L. Gaeta, Courtney L. Angelo, Justin C. Angelo and Richard C. Witherite, to Luther Mountain LLC, property in Brady Township, $1.
- Penny D. Orcutt, Steve A. Orcutt, Joann Kallgren and Kelly D. Kalgren, to Penny D. Orcutt, property in Union Township, $1.
- James M. Beatty, to Andrew M. Beatty, property in Brady Township, $1.
- James E. Korb and Karen E. Korb, to Elizabeth A. Zang, property in DuBois City, $1.
- Elizabeth A. Zang and Jason C. Zang, to. James E. Korb and Karen E. Korb, property in DuBois City, $1.
- Fannie May, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC, to Cody Hamilton and Renee Fisch, property in Lawrence Township, $85,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jennifer A. Irvin, to Property Development LLC, property in Lawrence Township, $400.
- Melinda A. Gorman and Shane M. Lowe, to Melinda S. Gorman, property in Bigler Township, $1.
- Melinda S. Gorman and John D. Gorman, to Melinda S. Gorman and Josiah A. Swanson, property in Bigler Township, $1.
- Brenda J. Lippy and Ned Lippy, to Mark S. Petriccione and Helena C. Petriccione, property in Karthaus Township, $1.
- Grant Lyle Monteith and Diedre Veronica Monteith, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Martha Chris Speros, Jessie Cofini Rathbun and Jessie Cofini Andrews, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Edwin E. Wilt, Theresa D. Wilt, Jeffrey A. Wilt and Ryan C. Wilt, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Gary W. Clark and Donna L. Clark, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- John A. Lynott and Patricia A. Lynott, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Darrell D. Brumbaugh andConnie J. Brumbaugh, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- William Harold Conger and Judith May Conger, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- David Mackenzie and Jacqueline Mackenzie, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Jeremy Todd Walker, Earl E. Walker and Catherine E. Walker, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- John D. Walker and Shelva J. Walker, to Hallock E. Yost and Alicia R. Yost, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Robert W. Mann and Lola R. Mann, to Silverwoods Associations INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ben D. Emmick, to Silverwoods Associations INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- David C. Pyle, Beverly A. Bumgardner and Beverly A. Pyle, to Silverwoods Associations INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to Diana Barnard, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, Dacid Mackenzie and Jacqueline Mackenzie, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, Darrell D. Brumbaugh and Connie J. Brumbaugh, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to Steven Charles McGoldrick and Cheryl McGoldrick, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to Grant Lyle Monteith and Veronica Monteith, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to John A. Lynott and Patricia A. Lynott, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to Gary W. Clark and Donna L. Clark, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Brenda L. Kunselman and Scott D. Kunselman, to Jennifer A. Fye, property in Sandy Township, $170,000.
- David Rossi and Xiomara Villegas Rossi, to Jason Paul Starr and Megan Sue Starr, property in Sandy Township, $318,600.
- Roger Jay Poeta, to Crystal G. Travis and Adam W. Brink, property in Chest Township, $18,000.
- Cory D. Jamieson and Olivia Jamieson, to David P. Lilly and Sara E. Krchnak, property in Lawrence Township, $380,000.
- David L. Catherman and Kimberly A. Catherman, to Sean Hoyt, property in Clearfield Borough, $6,000.
- Richard C. Bedger Jr. and Kathy E. Bedger, to Douglas C. Hale and Kathleen J. Hale, property in Lawrence Township, $535,000.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC, to Mickey L.Moore, property in Goshen Township, $25,000.
- Donald L. Spicher and Lydiann Spicher, to Deryk R. Spicher and Brandi N. Spicher, property in Huston Township, $109,000.
- John M. Glabicki and Anne C. Glabicki, to David J. Davis, property in Union Township, $239,000.
- Beewolf Properties LLC, to Christopher W. Nerschel, property in Sandy Township, $349,000.
- Robert A. Sloppy, to Victoria Levesque and Ethan Weber, property in Ferguson Township, $5,000.
- Nancy J. Gailie and Richard Gailie, to Dennis Owens, property in Lawrence Township, $10,000.
- Beverly L. Hurley, Randall Hurley and Patricia J. Karchner, to Bobbi J. Mayhew, property in Lawrence Township, $56,500.
- Kathleen J. Ferry, Kathleen J. Hale and Douglas C. Hale, to Douglas C. Hale and Kathleen J. Hale, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Sharon A. Kline, to Anthony R. Caprio Jr., property Beccaria Township, $1.
- Frederick P. Evans, to Frederick P. Evans and Kimberly J. Evans, property in Girard Township, $1.
- Bryan U. Spade, to Joey B. Doland Jr. and Bridget L. Phillips, property in Burnside Township, $15,000.
- Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, Fairview United Methodist Church and Fairview Evangelical United Brethren Church, to Fairview Bible Church of Morrisdale, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church and Palestine Methodist Church, to Palestine Bible Church of Morrisdale, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Edward D. Stoey and Beverly A. Stoey, to Brittany R. Stoey, property in DuBois City, $15,000.
- Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church and Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery Association, to Summit Hill Bible Church of Morrisdale, $1.
- Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church and Summit Hill United Methodist Charge, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church and Summit Hill United Methodist Church, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, Palestine United Methodist Church and Morrisdale United Methodist Church, to Morrisdale bible Church of Morrisdale and Palestine Bible Church of Morrisdale, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Ronald L. Fleck and Marilou Darlene Fleck, to Ronald Fleck, Marilou Darlene Fleck, Michael Wade Fleck, and Ryan Matthew Fleck, property in Boggs Township, $1.
- Ellen L. Butler, Lee B. Butler, Elizabeth Butler, Brenda K. Robinson, Brian D. Robinson, to Todd W. English, property in Lawrence Township, $5,000.
- Timothy L. Bainey, to UMI Performance INC, property in Chester Hill Borough, $10,000.
- Sara E. Krchnak, to Mindy Joy Peters, property in Clearfield Borough, $173,000.
- Michael Clapper and Michael William Clapper, to Jerome Patrick Hyder, property in Irvona Borough, $64,000.
- Sandra M. Lundberg, to Marianne Lundberg, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Charles W. Mechling and Deborah F. Mechling, to Misty Dawn Ransom and Elizabeth Provin, property in DuBois City, $111,000.
- Bradley W. Holdren, to Dustin Kramer and Misty Knepp, property in Morris Township, $19,000.
- Henry A. Fifield II and Susan Y. Fifield, to Donald M. Fisher and Mary Ellen Fisher, property in Sandy Township, $195,000.
- John P. Ross and Catherine A. Ross, to David L. Harris, property in Clearfield Borough, $187,000.