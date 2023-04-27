The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 20-25.
Lorraine R. Michaels, to Justin J. Powell, property in Cooper Township, $50,000.
Michael J. McClure and Donna J. McClure, to Michael J. McClure and Donna J. McClure, property in Knix Township, $1.
George Jefferson Hoover, to Michael Hoover, property in Pike Township, $1.
George R. Cornelius, to Donald L. Hanna and Ronald D. Hanna, property in Gulich Township, $10,000.
Richard P. Jackson and Linda K. Jackson, to Regina L. Jackson, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
Janice D. Stephenson, Mary Elizabeth Yarnal, John A. Stephenson and Daniel K. Stephenson, to Jack P. Marshall and Ryan S. Pearce, property in Burnside Township, $75,133.
Stephen Bandrowsky and Cynthia Bandrowsky, to 525 Maple LLC, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
Janice S. Malacarne, to Janice S. Malacarne, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Duane R. Sentgeorge, to Jeffrey A. Thorne, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Kathleen A. Creola and Martin P. Rutkowski, to Richard N. Hopson and Luann Chiappelli, property in Sandy Township, $5,000.
Tecam Enterprises LLC, to Tenglish Construction LLC, property in Goshen Township, $120,000.
Bradley G. Foster and Debra L. Foster, to Bradley G. Foster and Debra L. Foster, property in Boggs Township, $1.
Bradley G. Foster and Debra L. Foster, to Bradley G. Foster and Debra L. Foster, property in Boggs Township, $1.
Daniel Josephson, to Pamela J. Newberry, property in Decatur Township, $140,000.
Clearfield County Commissioner, to John R. Lloyd and Alice S. Lloyd, property in Irvona Township, $1.
Saint Michael Evangelical Orthodox Church and Saint Michael Bible Academy, to Blaze Interests LLC, Kettee Investments LLC, Copperhead Resources LLC, Drew Scott, BMD Exploration LLX, Lindley Energy LLC, Meadowbrook Lane LLC, MKL Minerals LLC, Sanguine Oil & gas LLC, PDIII Exploration LTD and Bastien Properties LLC, property in Bigler Township, $73,027.50.
Moses B. Glick LLC, to Mervin F. King and Carolyn King, property in Bradford Township, $385,000.
Zayne Rhed, to Zayne M. Rhed and Ashley Rhen, property in Sandy Township, $1.
James M. Ball, to Dean D. Ball, property in Union Township, $1.
Carol Lee Armagost and Nancy Jo Horak, to Nancy Jo Horak, property in Dubois City, $1.
Sharon L. Gathagan and Richard D. Gathagan, to Sharon L. Gathagan, property in Lawrence Township, $1.
Ethel M. Folmar and Genevieve M. Dixon, to Ricky and Patricia Ann Miller, property in Lawrence Township, $130,000.
Doris Clapsaddle, Kari D. Dimmick and Kristi K. Grant, to Grant Matthew, property in Greenwood Township, $35,000.
Michael A. Gormont and Deborah K. Gormont, to Michael Allen Gormont Jr. and Matthew James Gormont, property in Covington Township, $1.
Joshua A. Myers and Kylee T. Street, to Claude Richard Boom II and Barbara Descavish Bloom, property in Pike Township, $280,000.
Dennis D. Straw and Gladys Straw, to Denise L. Dobo, Darryl D. Straw, Deborah S. Wallace and Betsy J. Kirkwood, property in Bogs Township, $1.
Max L. Shaffer and Taeng Ond Shaffer, to Mac L.Shaffer and Taeng Ond Shaffer, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Kyle J. Martin and Katherine M. Martin, to Casey Matthew Coleman, property in Bigler Township, $58,500.
Arlene M. Card, to Doreen M. Snyder and Harold R. Snyder, property in Union Township, $1.
Diane L. Lucas and Diane L. Spradling, to Diane L. Lucas, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Krista L. Hasselback and Matthew Hasselback, to Krista L. Hasselback and Matthew Hasselback, property in Bloom Township, $1.
Phyllis M. Gilbert, to Bridget C. Young, property in Sandy Township, $1.
Phyllis M. Gilbert, to Bridget C. Young, property in Dubois City, $1.
Robert F. Balogh, to William A. Hancsak and Andrew T. Hancsak, property in Girard Township, $20,150.
Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John G. Muhaw, to Joshua P. Hutchinson and Sara P. Hutchinson, property in Ramey Borough, $7,000.
Clearfield County Sheriff, Megan E. Nalley and Megan E. Saggese, to Wilmington Savings Funds Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, property in Bigler Township, $1,740,43.
William L. Bloom and Donna J. Bloom, to Dennis Lee Bloom, Brenda Lea Orsich, Marsha Ann Young and Sherry Lynn Glace, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
William L. Bloom and Donna J. Bloom, to Dennis Lee Bloom, Brenda Lea Orsich, Marsha Ann Young and Sherry Lynn Glace, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
Silverwoods Association INC, to Theodore K. Korkuc and Nancy M. Korkuc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Silverwoods Association INC, to Leonard C. Olszewski and Cynthia S. Olszewski, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Daniel J. Delmastro and Lana J. Delmastro, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Charles Kearse, Joann Kearse, Charlse Kearse II, Juanita Kearse Creech and Juanita Kearse Creech, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Donald M. Cavalier and Kathy J. Cavalier, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Arthur J. Doud and Cynthia A. Doud, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Stella M. Gary and Stella Maria Keane, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Robin M. Mueser, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Ryan and Maria Grodde, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Staci E. Lyons, Kolton B. Lyons and Elaine L. Parker, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Pamela D. Moore, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Cathy Steele, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Kenneth R. Toy and Georgiana M. Toy, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Richard D. Grubb, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to John and Carole Rayburg, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Karen Adams and Beverly Henneberger, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Herbert J. Melrath, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Roberta Sue Rothmann, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Robert Weaver, Alice M. Weaver, and Katrina Michael, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Allen D. Mann and Sandra D. Mann, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Nancy K Book and George C. Book, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Kenneth T. Shugerts and Violet L. Shugerts, to Kenneth T. Shugerts, Violet L. Shugerts and Shugerts Family Trust, property in Girard Township, $1.
John D. Bouch, to John D. Bouch and Karla F. Bouch, property in Bell Township, %1.
Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Spencer Land Company, to Far Hills LLC, property in Knox Township, $400.
Floyd A. Culver and Ann L. Culver, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Floyd A. Culver and Ann L. Culver, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Jeanette B. Schroeder and Paul D. Scroeder, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Michael Degnan and Sarah Degnan, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Michael Degnan and Sarah Degnan, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Michael D. Stroupe and Penny L. Stroupe, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Timmy Dale Elder and Teri Lynn Elder, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Robert D. Wood Jr. and Cheryln M. Wood, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Roger D. Apple and Brenda J. Apple, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Amanda Riefenberg, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Susan M. Paweska and Dennis J. Paradis, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Schultheis Electric and Tim Schultheis, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Robert M. Ferrainolo and Donna J. Farrainolo, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Debra A. Wagner, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Alan C. Feerrar and Joyce D. Feerrar, to Wolf Run Manor Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Wallace S. Smeal and Jonelle S. Michaels, to Wallace S. Smeal, property in Bradford Township, $1.
Silverwoods Association INC, to Floyd A. Culver, Ann L. Culver, Andrea B. Johnson, Melissa D. Osborne and Peter J. Culver, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Floyd A. Culver, Ann L. Culver, Andrea B. Johnson, Melissa D. Osborne and Peter J. Culver, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Jeannette B. Schroeder, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Michael S. Degnan, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Michael D. Stroupe and Penny L. Stroupe, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Timmy Dale Elder and Teri Lynn Elder, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Susan M. Paweska and Dennis J. Paweska, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Time Schultheis, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Robert M. Ferrainolo and Donna J. Farrainolo, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Debra A. Wagner, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Crown Resorts Development LLC, to Alan C. Feerrar, Joyce D. Feerrar, Jodi L. Eck and Ryan Craig Feerrar, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Silverwood Association INC, to Michael S. Degnan property in Sandy Township, $10.
Silverwood Association INC, to Roger D. Apple and Brenda J. Apple, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Silverwood Association INC, to Amanda Riefenberg, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Silverwood Association INC, to Pamela Rocco, property in Sandy Township, $10.
William Reading, Donna Reading, Brian Jackson and Shirley Jackson, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Mike Craven and Frank H. Faraster, to Jonathon Beswarick, property in Sandy Township, $10.
Robert T. Rydberg, to Timothy L. Prisk, property in Bradford Township, $1.
Blue Sky PA LP, to Kyle W. Bloom, Jason F. Bloom and Curt F. Bloom, property in Bloom Township, $115,000.
Allen E. Byler and Mary J. Byler, to Richard P. Strong and Melinda Jo Strong, property in Chest Township, $185,000.
William Howard O'Dell and Charity O'Dell, to Robert E. Plubell and Jacqueline M. Plubell, property in Lawrence, $3,000.
Thomas M. Holt and Brenda Sue Holt, to Thomas M. Hold and Brenda S. Hold, property in Graham Township, $1.
Thomas M. Holt and Brenda Sue Holt, to Thomas M. Hold and Brenda S. Hold, property in Graham Township, $1.
Julianne Shepherd, to Darren J. Ross, property in Dubois City, $81,000.
Michael J. Green, David M. Green and Green & Green Real Estate, to Kutsel Real Estate LLC, property in Dubois City, $250,000.
Ryan Wilson and Trista Wilson, to Stephanie Dimmick, property in Curwensville Borough, $60,000.
John R. Lloyd Jr and John R. Lloyd Sr., property in Irvona Township, $125,000.
Melanie F. Tinker and Melanie F. Bennett, to Mark Hewitt, properties in Sandy and Huston Township, $1.
Cole M.Carolus and Marilee D. Leupold, to Lacey E. Green, property in Chester Hill Borough, $129,900.