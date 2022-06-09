The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from June 2-8.
- Melica Leigh Thayer and Mouncef EtTayer to Amanda Gross, $125,000, Bradford Township.
- Doyle D. Oaks to Leonid Shusman and Inna Pavlova Rosenfeld, $50,000, Burnside Township.
- Kevin M. Billotte and Mandi J. Billotte to Tyler Noel and Melinda Noel, $325,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Debra L. Early and Darrell L. Early to Rodney N. Wellar and Sherri L. Wellar, $375,000, Lawrence Township.
- Theresa E. Fox, sole survivor, and Richard W. Fox estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dennis A. Storm and Rose D. Storm to John Shedlock, $9,200, Bigler Township.
- Anthony J. Yankevich to Amanda M. Harvey, $73,000, Lawrence Township.
- Benny R. Irwin and Barbara C. Irwin to Spencer J. Irwin and Shannon L. Irwin, $1, Pike Township.
- Linda A. Clemente Mandel, executrix, and Audrey A. Mandel estate to John Mandel, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Randall S. Smith and Brandy L. Schall to Randall S. Smith, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Recreation Land Corp. by tax claim to Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Randy Wade by tax claim and Sandra Wade by tax claim to Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Donald R. Fullem II by tax claim to Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Randy Wade by tax claim and Sandra Wade by tax claim to Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Pam Weissman by tax claim to Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church, $400, Sandy Township.
- William F. Hurd and Karen S. Lucas to Karen S. Lucas, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Michelle Capistrant and James D. Capistrant to Cory A. Ralston, $50,000, Gulich Township.
- John A. Rogers and Monica K. Smeal to Monica K. Smeal, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- John A. Rogers and Monica K. Smeal to Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County, $3,000, Curwensville Borough.
- James R. Partridge and Autumn M. Partridge to Zimmerman Rentals LLC, $59,000, DuBois City.
- Ronald L. Hoffman Jr. and Traci L. Hoffman, to Ronald L. Hoffman Jr. and Traci L. Hoffman, $1, Goshen Township.
- Whitetail Rod & Gun Club LLC to 383 Rontrac Real Estate LLC, $1,350,000, Goshen Township.
- Cathie I. Hazel, Joanie M. Pfahl, Ronald C. Hockenberry and Marvin W. Hockenberry to Marvin W. Hockenberry, $1, Decatur Township.
- Casa TL LLC to Robert S. Palmer and Tammy M. Palmer, $619,000, Sandy Township.
- Wayne L. Tubbs and Diane M. Tubbs to Daniel D. Smith Jr., $100,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Regina S. Verbitskey to Regina S. Verbitskey and Tammy L. Thomas, $1, Cooper Township.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, Daniel D. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, Roger D. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, and Rorabaugh Lumber Co. to Scott A. Merritts and Holly M. Merritts, $20,000, Burnside Township.
- Kevin M. Hutton, Lisa C. Hutton, Jennie L. Hutton, Ronald R. Hutton, Ruth Hutton, Lorna Hutton, and Catherine Hutton to Logan J. Hutton and Brittany N. Hutton, $1,800, Chest Township.
- Garnet M. Ninosky to Coleman R. Kubala and Danielle C. Kubala, $235,000, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel D. Smith, James Richard Moyer and Michele C. Moyer to James Richard Moyer and Michele C. Moyer, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Craig A. McCracken and Valerie C. McCracken to Justin M. Kovalick, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jo Anne Thompson and Richard J. Swoope to Joy Marie Thompson, $10,200, Cooper Township.
- Kaitlin D. Rucinski to Daniel D. Rucinski, $103,000, Huston Township.
- Lindsay A. Harman and Eric Harman to Michael Robinson, $145,000, Bradford Township.
- Terriessa L. Dore to Lynne D. Hill, $1, Gulich Township.
- LuEllen Bowman to Trudy G. Lumadue, $275,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sharon R. Hallstrom to LuEllen Bowman, $115,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kenneth W. Zortman and Tracie M. Zortman to Kenneth W. Zortman and Tracie M. Zortman, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Kenneth W. Zortman and Tracie M. Zortman to Brandy Zortman, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Joseph C. Reiker and Fern M. Reiker to Joseph C. Reiker II, Fern M. Reiker, and Cynthia M. Reiker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Marlene Y. VanScoyoc to Sandra L. Ritchey and Herbert G. Van Scoyoc Jr., $1, Bigler Township.
- Mona A. Nevling, by agent, and Paul Scott Mills, agent, to Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski, $55,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Stephanie S. Wittie and Kyle T. Wittie to Travis E. Kline, $85,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Barbara J. Beish, Preston D. Beish, Carol M. Spencer, Joann Johnson, Thomas G. Johnson, Edward Danvir Jr., and Deborah Cunningham to Celeste Y. Porter, $150,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kieran McGuirk and Christina McGuirk to David J. Hardin and Beth A. Hardin, $299,000, Sandy Township.
- Benny R. Grogan and Brenda F. Grogan to Dylan Ricker and Krista Mauger, $170,500, Sandy Township.
- Church of Christ to Thomas J. Frank and Stacey L. Frank, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Anthony G. Resto to Tammy L. Lukens, $80,000, Bigler Township.
- Cheri Mae Maines to Michael J. Little, $1, Cooper Township
- Drew Bloom to Dana J. Brady and Kevin Brady, $1, Beccaria Township and Boggs Township.
- Brook Brocious to Michael J. Muir and Jill M. Muir, $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Esper J. Elias to George P. Elias, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Marsha Lumadue, executor, and Donald W. Buck estate to Jalen M. Pryde and Mason L. Pryde, $20,000, Bradford Township.
- Kimberly J. Robinson to Jenna Damberger, $122,000, Sandy Township.
- Charles J. Watt and Joelle Watt to Charles J. Watt, $1, DuBois City.
- Chad Eric Owens and Cindy L. Owens to Brian Theodore Owens, $30,000, Lawrence Township.
- John D. Berkey and Dianne K. Berkey to Ronald J. Speigle, $1, Graham Township.
- Ronald J. Speigle to Bradley S. Speigle, $1, Graham Township.
- Garry Lee Parks and Leotta Mary Parks to Steven Neil Parks, $1, Bradford Township.
- Ima Jean Visnofksy to Richard Woods, $1, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Louis S. Eller by tax claim and Irene Eller by tax claim to Michael Balmer, $100, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Wilma C. Pearce to Eugene D. Garber Jr. and Rose V. Garber, $3,000, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Law Offices of Burnhill Morehouse Burford Schofield & Schiller Inc. by tax claim to Michael Balmer, $100, Sandy Township.
- Jason A. McCorkle to Jennifer Hicks, $9,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Eloise W. Geiger by tax claim to Michael Balmer, $100, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Recreation Land Corp. by tax claim to Michael Balmer, $50, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Chalmer E. Spencer by tax claim to Michael Balmer, $25, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Gail Galli by tax claim to Michael Balmer, $50, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Donald L. Kelce by tax claim and Shirley J. Kelce by tax claim to Jordan D. White, $400, Sandy Township.
- Roy A. Byler and Ada M. Byler to Adam M. Hnatkovich and Jodie L. Hnatkovich, $155,000, Burnside Township.
- Ronald W. Fulton and Luann M. Fulton to Ronald M. Fulton and Luann M. Fulton, $1, Burnside Township.
- Sheree McCall, individually and administratrix, Darrell G. Spencer estate, Spencer Land Company, and Jim McCall to George A. Poeta, $10,000, Ferguson Township.