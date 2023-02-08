The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 2-8.
- Betty J. Sabol to Albert Ellis, $25,000, Beccaria Township.
- Dale A. Pentz and Kelly L. Pentz to Dale A. Pentz and Kelly L. Pentz, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Bradley J. Wilbur and Betsy A. Nelson to Bradley J. Wilbur, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Mt. Zion United Methodist Church to Mark Lyons and Shana E. Hollenbach, $180,500, DuBois City.
- Brian W. Wingard to Brian W. Wingard and Alida I. Wingard, $1, Pike Township.
- Darlene McClure to Jarret Sheeder and Shelby Sheeder, $1, Pike Township.
- David J. Finney to Chad B. Richner and Victoria L. Richner, $28,000, Decatur Township.
- Brad M. Kline, administrator CTA, and Wayne P. Daisher Estate to Sawhud Land LLC, $175,000, Bell Township.
- US Bank to Megan Gee and Patrick Gee, $17,100, Burnside Borough.
- Jeanne S. Eshelman to Leslie S. Mays and Lisa A. Mays, $10,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mary Jane Mahlon to Arthur E. Mahlon, Blanche Cupp and Joyce Freyer, $1, Bloom Township.
- Lisa Marie Shenkle, executrix, Nancy Jo Shenkle Estate to Terry Shenkle, $1, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Michael Strohecker by tax claim to Lori L. Hill, $1,352.39, Gulich Township.
- Wayne Crowell, Bridgette Crowell, Heidi Flynn and David Crowell to Gregory Kent and Daniel R. Kent, $1, Graham Township.
- Arlene M. Heilbrun to Matthew R. McMinn, $25,000, DuBois City.
- Jack D. Laing, co-administrator, James W. Laing III, co-administrator, Kathleen W. Laing Estate to Jamie M. Shade, $49,900, Coalport Borough.
- Matthew McGarry, Melva McGarry, Bradley Condon, Sherri L. Lattieri, James Lattieri, Wesley Condon and Mindie M. Condon to Shawn Paul and Joshua Muir, $46,000, Knox Township.
- Gretchen A. Bailor, by AIF, and Brenda M. Houston, AIF, to Shane Alan London, $165,000, Pike Township.
- Howard E. Shepler and Thelma M. Shepler to Kevin H. Shepler, Jeanne M. Shepler and Shepler Family Revocable Trust, $1, Troutville Borough.
- Thomas L. Shifter, Beth I. Shifter and Cecilia M. Olson to Cecilia M. Olson, Joseph A. Olson and Jamie M. Kephart, $750, Lawrence Township.
- Fred T. Johnson and Rebecca J. Johnson to Thomas L. Pentz and Mollie A. Pentz, $31,500, Lawrence Township.
- Michael Balmer to Ryan R. Deperalto, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joanne M. Melfa Oldenski to Lauren Melfa Catanzarite, trustee, and Oldenski Irrevocable Grantor Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Norman R. Fenton and Lillian R. Fenton to Robert J. Fenton, Timothy R. Fenton, Carol L. Pecher and Lori A. Hawn, $1, Graham Township.
- Property Development LLC to Jason J. Shiring and Allison C. Shiring, $4,500, Chest Township.
- Richard A. Dufour and Debra J. Dufour to Richard A. Dufour and Debra J. Dufour, $1, Decatur Township.
- Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, now by merger, to Todd Watt Inc, $42,500, DuBois City.
- Franklin Lee Rumfola Jr. to Justin R. Ake and Kimberly M. Ake, $48,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Carl Allen Lias, executor and individually, Frances L. Lias Estate and Kathy Lynn Gilley to Carl Allen Lias, $1, DuBois City.
- John C. Bailey, Joan E. Bailey, James P. Bailey, Karen M Bailey, Ester A. Pendleton, Mary K. Gromley, by AIF, Mary Lou Smith, AIF, Martha F. Fletcher, Marjorie H. Pennington, Delbert W. Pennington, Keith L. Bailey, Gail Bailey, Pamela Gelormino, Joyce L. Korney, Keith A. Klingler and Elaine F. Klingler to Edward E. Hugill and Trudy J. Hugill, $75,000, New Washington Borough.
- Courtney N. Penner and Jacob T. Stodart to Teresa D. Stodart, Courtney N. Penner and Jacob T. Stodart, $1, Knox Township.
- Shi Yong Dong and Li Juan Weng to Victory Baptist Church of Moshannon Valley, $850,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Lazy Acres Tractp LP, by general partner, and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC, general partner, to Michael F. Updike, $800, Decatur Township.
- Marvin W. Hockenberry and Teresa L. Hockenberry to Marvin W. Hockenberry and Teresa L. Hockenberry, $1, Decatur Township.
- Thomas R. Lanager to David Delisle, $75,000, Pike Township.
- Cory A. Bloom and Harold David and Carol David, $1, Morris Township.
- Cory A. Bloom to Harold David and Carol David, $1, Morris Township.