The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 15-21.
- John J. Overdorf and Wendell Wilson to Wildorf LLC, $458, Sandy Township.
- Allen B. Kemp and Laura J. Kemp to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $1, Gulich Township.
- Kyle Maguire and Jamie Maguire to Morgan Whited, $85,000, Graham Township.
- Rodney J. Morris to Emanuel J. Klaiber and Pamela K. Klaiber, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph R. Kendrick, individually and agent, Sherry M. Kendrick and Patricia C. Kendrick, by agent, to Christian K. Lezzer and Vanessa Leone, $140,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Josephine Wetherson by tax claim to James A. Mangler and Barbara Carns Mangler, $1,800, Woodward Township.
- Joann Wholaver to Franklin T. Wholaver Sr., $1, Westover Borough.
- Dannie D. Yoder and Amanda J. Yoder to Dannie D. Yoder, Amanda J. Yoder and Mose D. Yoder, $1, Brady Township.
- Jean Mulhollen and Phillip E. Mulhollen Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Aldolfo E. Matos III and Jill F. Matos, $1,299, Sandy Township.
- M. Ray Tubbs to Virginia Mae Spicher, $32,500, DuBois City.
- Tina Bank Clapsaddle, executrix, and Harry Banko Estate to Jerry Bloom, $45,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, Daniel J. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, Roger D. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, and Rorabaugh Lumber Co, TDBA, to Scott A. Merritts and Holly M. Merritts, $54,000, Burnside Township.
- Raymond B. Kostecki and Jerome Kostecki to Jason Richard Crawford, $115,000, Huston Township.
- Kristi A. Gedeon to Alan R. Larson and Roger L. Larson, $7,500, Graham Township.
- Christina Marie Martin, trustee, and Gus M. Vratsinas Family Trust, by trustee, to Christina Marie Martin, trustee, Gus M. Vratsinas Family Exempt Trust, by trustee, and Gus M. Vratsinas Family Trust, $10, Karthaus Township.
- Greg S. Kline, Autumn K.Kline, Brad M. Kline and Jill E. Kline to Enoch B. McCoy, $50,000, Bell Township.
- John C. Carulli and Annette Carulli to Nicholas Anthony Perlozzo Jr. Joint Rev. Trust and Deborah Lynn Perlozzo Joint Rev. Living Trust, $175,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael S. Sommers and Yajaira V. Sommers to Parag D. Parekh and Purvi Shah Parekh, $20,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey M. Felix to Daniel E. Kucenski, $127,500, DuBois City.
- William L. Jones Jr. and Penelopie M. Jones to William L. Jones Jr. and Penelopie M. Jones, $1, Cooper Township.
- Green Dot Inc to Owl Realty Holdings LLC, $775,000, DuBois City.
- Hannelore Tomak to Dale R. Smith Sr. and Susan M. Smith, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Alfred P. Simmers and Karen E. Simmers to Property Solutions PNW LLC, $13,466.37, Beccaria Township.
- Henry H. Schnarrs II and Leslie T. Schnarrs to James A. Bainey Sr. and Wendy L. Bainey, $169,900, Decatur Township.
- Nathaniel L. Tote and Amanda Tote to Tesha L. Sanchez, $150,000, Decatur Township.
- John R. Spigelmyer, Jayne Ann Spigelmyer Reck and David J. Spigelmyer to Randall O. Wilson, Judith R. Wilson, Kevin R. Wilson and Kristine M. Kidorf, $135,000, Huston Township.
- John Demko and Connie Demko to John Demko, Connie Demko and Robert J. Demko, $1, Gulich Township.
- Margaret E. Hugill to Margaret E. Hugill and Karen L. McGarry, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Samuel D. Brink and Tina M. Ball to Randall L. Davidson and Theresa L. Davidson, $1, Bell Township.
- Jill A. Adamson to Devin Knepp and Caila McLaughlin, $67,000, Bradford Township.
- Robert E. Kinnan Jr., administrator, and James Robert Wonders Estate to Robert L. Wallace Estate, $52,000, Burnside Township.
- Robert E. Kinnan Jr., executor, and Robert L. Wallace Estate to Robert E. Kinnan Jr. and Shelby Kinnan, $1, Burnside Township.
- Magness Rentals LLC to Todd Watt Inc, $42,000, DuBois City.
- Joseph A. Valenza and Ashleigh L. Valenza to Clearfield County Rails to Trails Association, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Sharon L. Picard to Kenneth C. Picard, $1, Girard Township.
- KMI Land Company LP to Whiskey Run Trucking LLC, $1, Bell Township.
- Dennis L. Dressler and Mary Jane Dressler to Steve A. Orcutt and Penny D. Orcutt, $1,000, Union Township.
- Ronald D. Benner and Gabriella A. Benner to Michael J. Benner and Michelle A. Osman, $1, Chest Township.
- Joseph W. Balluch Jr., administrator, Joseph W. Balluch Sr. Estate and Sherry Magretti Hamilton to Joseph W. Balluch Jr. and Jennifer Balluch, $1, Covington Township.
- Kenneth G. Chowder to DWEJ LLC, $150,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Kelly D. Kitchen by sheriff sale, Cheryl R. Kitchen by sheriff sale and Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, at the suit of Kitchen property, to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, $1,503.53, Bigler Township.
- Roy Fleck and Annette S. Fleck to Lesley J. Greenway and Tamara Greenway, $186,000, Boggs Township.
- Jason Coder and Dawn M. Coder to Benjy J. Farmery, Shelly M. McHenry Farmery, Aaron L. Farmery and Michelle S. Farmery, $20,000, Girard Township.
- Martin Redenbach Jr. to Gregory L. Daub and Melody A. Daub, $364,000, Girard Township.
- Lisa K. Kirkwood, co-administratices, B. Louette Heichel, co-administratices, Lyne A. Chowder Estate, Lyne A. Chowder Taylor Estate to Rebecca Marie Davis, $99,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Sarah Jane Cowder to James R. Hummel Jr., $2,000, Morris Township.
- Paul Macurak to Scott Derby and Judith Derby, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Michelle M. Snyder, executrix, and Michael F. Lepionka Estate to Jason Richard Weible and Shauna Rae Weible, $95,000, DuBois City.
- Randy Gallaher to Christopher Washell, $8,000, Jordan township/
- Christopher B. Reams and Megan E. Reams to Dillon W. Clark and Kyley Clark, $149,900, Morris Township.
- Robert R. Conley and Cheryl A. Conley to Jason L. Witherite and Chelsey L. Witherite, $11,250, Pike Township.
- Rodney D. Bloom, Ruth Ann Bloom and Verna R. Himes to Charles Bloom and Lisa Bloom, $30,000, Knox Township.
- Lisa Bloom to Lisa R. Bloom and Joseph D. Martin Jr., $1, Knox Township.
- Matthew D. Liegey to Thomas Liegey and Debra Renee Liegey, $6,467.18, Covington Township.
- Liegey Thomas, individually and executor, Joseph Liegey, David Liegey, Nicole Horner, Francis J. Liegey Estate and Johanna M. Liegey Estate to Shelby Lynn Simcisko and Joshua Allen Simcisko, $1, Covington Township.
- Thomas Liegey, executor, and Johanna M. Liegey Estate to Shania Megan Liegey, $1, Covington Township.
- Thomas Liegey, executor, and Johanna M. Liegey Estate to Nicole Suzanne Horner, $1, Covington Township.
- Thomas Liegey, executor, and Johanna M. Liegey Estate to Thomas Liegey and Debra Renee Liegey, $1, Covington Township.
- Thomas Liegey, executor, and Johanna M. Liegey Estate to Shelby Lynn Simcisko and Joshua Allen Simcisko, $1, Covington Township.
- Thomas Liegey, executor, and Johanna M. Liegey Estate to John A. Verbitsky, $1, Cooper Township.
- Duwayne C. Guelich and Beverly Jean Guelich to Sean T. Livergood and Shannon Livergood, $165,000, Lawrence Township.
- Justin Decasper to Todd M. Decasper and Nancy M. Decasper, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert B. Mikesell, Courtney L. Mikesell and Kimberly S.Colavecchi to Barbara A. Kulwich, $3,000, Pike Township.
- Lester G. Graham Jr. and Karen A. Graham to Lester G. Graham Jr. and Karen A. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Rick A. Shaffer and John L. Shaffer to John L. Shaffer and Mary D. Shaffer, $1, Sandy Township.
- Vincent J. Carr to Rebecca Kephart and Lauryn Weaver, $5,000, Graham Township.
- Robert E. Brown, individually and executor, and Allan M. Brown Estate to William Thomas Curry and David Picard, $70,000, Lawrence Township.
- Laronn Barnette to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Douglas C. Menk and Lorraine E. Menk, $250, Sandy Township.
- Joseph W. Korb to APKE Investments LLC, $9,000, Bradford Township.
- Albert M. Brown Jr. and Bonnie S. Brown to Michael Neff and Chrystal Neff, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Trent A. Norris to Cameron L. Brungart, $165,000, Lawrence Township.
- Michael Dillard and Bonney Dillard to Trina L. Abla, $374,000, Sandy Township.
- Brianna Lee Heichel to Daniel J. Bailey, $103,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Dennis A. Robbins to James A. Robbins, $1, Knox Township.