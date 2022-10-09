RIDGWAY — The Clearfield cross country team competed at the Ridgway Invitational Saturday at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School.
The girls finished seventh out of 11 teams, while the boys were 14th out of 16.
Lady Bison Scarlett Singleton placed just outside the Top 10 in the girls race, finishing 12th in a time of 21:03.90. Danna Bender was 23rd in 22:07.20.
St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner placed first in a time of 19:05.20, leading the Lady Dutch to the team title.
In the boys race, Clearfield’s Eli Fox ran an 18:45.70 to lead the Bison.
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry was first in a time of 16:23.70.
St. Marys also won the boys team title.
Clearfield is back in action Oct. 19 at the Mountain League meet.
Boys
Top 10
1. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 16:23.70.
2. Ty Fiscus, Brookville, 17:20.80.
3. Eli Schreiber, Ridgway, 17:21.10.
4. Augustus Secco, St. Marys, 17:39.10.
5. Jacob Nedimyer, St. Marys, 17:39.60.
6. Colin Simander, St. Joesph’s Academy, 17:43.80.
7. Garrett Bartlebaugh, Punxsutawney, 17:46.90.
8. Julian Funaki, Elk County Catholic, 17:55.70.
9. Logan Lutz, Clarion-Limestone, 17:57.00.
10. Evan Groce, Punxsutawney, 17:58.20.
Clearfield runners: Eli Fox, 18:45.70. Spencer Luzier, 19:40.90. Gavin Coudriet, 21:49.80. Domenico Margarucci, 24:54.20. Aaron Williams, 28:36.
Girls
Top 10
1. Gabby Pistner, St. Marys, 19:05.20.
2. Morgan Roemer, DuBois, 19:12.00.
3. Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic, 19:28.10.
4. Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic, 19:47.80.
5. Gianna Bille, Elk County Catholic, 20:21.30.
6. Rachel Braun, St. Marys, 20:21.90.
7. Christina Frontz, St. Marys, 20:22.10.
8. Cheyenne Mehl, Oswayo Valley, 20:33.60.
9. Sami Straub, Elk County Catholic, 20:55.20.
10. Mary Defilippi, St. Marys, 21:02.90.
Clearfield runners: Scarlett Singleton, 21:03.90. Danna Bender, 22:07.20. Haley Custaney, 24:27.00. Anna Luzier, 24:31.60. Ruth Wurster, 24:55.90. Danielle Cline, 26:19.20. Olivia Graham, 26:35.10. Dehlia Elbe, 27:22.20. Adrianna Margarucci, 27:28.20. Caitlyn Albertson, 27:41.20.