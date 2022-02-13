INDIANA — With big meets against DuBois and Brookville in the rearview mirror, the Clearfield swimming and diving team turned its attention to the Hess Invitational Saturday at the IUP Fieldhouse.
And despite an already tough week, Clearfield turned in a strong performance with the boys finishing third out of 17 teams and the Lady Bison placing fifth out of 18 squads.
Leif Hoffman and Derrick Mikesell led the way, each winning an individual event, while also swimming on the first-place 400 free relay along with Hunter Cline and Connor Morgan.
“Coming off an emotional week of big meets and very hard practices, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “This is a long all-day meet and it’s hard on everyone. But despite mental and physical fatigue from the past week, we did just fine.
“In fact, our first-year swimmers had great success and those rookies had huge time drops. That was very encouraging that they are really starting to peak now. But some of our veterans had some nice swims as well. Our ladies top 200 free relay (Beth Struble, Jaylin Wood, Emma Quick, Danielle Cline) really put together a nice performance and a season best. And our boys 400 relay was victorious with a pretty good time, considering we were pretty exhausted by the final heat of the day.”
The boys 400 team won with a time of 3:31.16, which was nearly three seconds faster than second-place Central Cambria.
Mikesell crushed the competition in the 50 free with a time of 22.66, which was 1.6 seconds faster than Freeport’s Nathaniel Tarbi. Mikesell also recorded a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast.
“Derrick’s 50 free win was just a perfect race,” Morrison said. “He did everything right. Great start, great turn, great finish. His first sub-23 second 50 free. And first place, too. Very proud of him.”
Hoffman was masterful in his 500 free-winning race, finishing in 4:47.12, almost 10 seconds in front of Indiana’s Alex Bauer. Hunter Cline added a fifth-place finish in the 500 free.
Cline was also ninth in the 200 free, while Hoffman was the runner-up in the 200 IM, coming up 2.76 seconds behind Bauer.
“Leif had control of his 500 race from beginning to end,” Morrison said. “His finest race of the season thus far. He is on pace for a phenomenal district and state meet.”
“Hunter also swam a super race in his 500. Hunter and Leif train together and they both push one another every single day. It’s making a positive difference.”
Clearfield also did well on the girls side in the 500 free with Struble (fifth) and Riley Vaow (10th). And while not placing, Cadence Day for the Lady Bison and Lucas Scott for the Bison continued making big strides in the 500.
Also coming up with a strong swim was Lady Bison Hannah Salvatore Trinidad in the 200 IM.
“Beth is just on fire right now, crushing her best time for the second time this week,” Morrison said. “Lucas Scott shattered his best time for the second time this week, too. And Cadence was just off her career best by a half second.
“So our mid-distance kids are looking strong. Hannah Salvatore had a fantastic time in her IM, dropping almost 4 seconds from her best. So despite some fatigue, many kids still performed at a high level.”
Both the boys and girls had plenty more Top 12 finishes that helped in the team scoring. (The top six placewinners made the podium).
For the boys, Nick Vaow placed fourth in the 100 free and fifth in the 200.
Morgan took fifth in the 200 IM and 10th in the 100 fly, while Tyler Olson notched a ninth in the 100 free and 12th in the 100 fly.
Cline (200 free) and Damon Haney Woodling (200 IM) added ninths
Clearfield also got a third-place finish from its 200 free relay team of Vaow, Olson, Mikesell and Hoffman.
Vaow, Cline, Morgan and Olson teamed to take fourth in the 200 medley relay.
Other top finishers for the Lady Bison included: Cline (100 free, fourth and 100 fly, 10th), Wood (50 free, seventh and 100 free, 11th), Danna Bender (100 free, sixth), Struble (200 free, 10th) and Vaow (200 IM, 10th).
Struble, Wood, Quick and Cline also recorded a fifth-place finish in the 400 free.
Vaow, Danna Bender, Marlayna Bender and Madi McBride picked up a 10th in the 200 medley relay.
Clearfield also got Top 3 finishes from its divers. Dehlia Elbe was third for the Lady Bison, while Nick Unch took third for the Bison.
Clearfield returns to action Tuesday, hosting St. Marys.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Mount Pleasant, MP, 271. 2. Indiana, I, 235. 3. Clearfield, C, 209. 4. Central Cambria, C, 185. 5. Ligonier Valley, LV, 89. 6. Greensburg Salem, GS, 78. 7. Hollidaysburg, H, 61. 8. Altoona, A, 51. 9. BAHS, BA, 43. 10. Freeport, F, 34. 11. Conemaugh Township, CT, 31. 12. Greater Latrobe, GL, 23. 13. Blacklick Valley, BV, 20. 14. Richland, R, 16. 15 (tie) Somerset, S, and Marion Center, MC, 6. 17. Northern Cambria, NC, 5.
Individual
Top 3
Diving: 1. Nick Roddy, LV, 231.35. 2. Tanner Popella, GL. 3. Nick Unch, C. 200 Medley Relay: 1. Mount Pleasant (David Mutter, Joseph Gardner, Logan Snively, Joe Barrick), 1:42.40. 2. Indiana. 3. Central Cambria. 200 Free: 1. Preston Kessler, I, 1:44.98. 2. Carter Boone, BA. 3. Noah Marsinko, BV. 200 IM: 1. Alex Bauer, I, 1:59.18. 2. Leif Hoffman, C. 3. Evan Speer, I. 50 Free: 1. Derrick Mikesell, C, 22.66. 2. Nathaniel Tarbi, F, Matthew Koch, MP. 100 Fly: 1. Kessler, I, 52.70. 2. Herman Zilch, CT. 3. Boone, BA. 100 Free: 1. Gardner, MP, 48.58. 2. David Mutter, MP. 3. MJ Knupp, LV.
500 Free: 1. Hoffman, C, 4:47.12. 2. Bauer, I. 3. Barrick, MP. 200 Free Relay: 1. Indiana (Bauer, Joey Margita, Rey Nunez, Kessler), 1:31.94. 100 Back: 1. Zilch, CT, 55.43. 2. Grant Smith, GS. 3. McMullen, CC. 100 Breast: 1. Gardner, MP, 1:00.01. 2. Aiden Wandel, CC. 3. Sam McCall, LV. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Connor Morgan, Mikesell, Hunter Cline, Hoffman), 3:31.16.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Mount Pleasant, MP, 334. 2. Indiana, I, 227. 3. BAHS, BA, 165. 4. Freeport, F, 138. 5. Clearfield, C, 113. 6. Central Cambria, CC, 95. 7. Ligonier Valley, LV, 80. 8. Somerset, S, 51. 9. Greater Latrobe, GL, 36. 10. Greensburg Salem, GS, 34. 11. Bedford, B, 32. 12. Altoona, A, 28. 13. Marion Center, MC, 21. 14 (tie) Conemaugh Valley, CV, and River Valley, RV, 10. 16. Homer-Center, HC, 9. 17. Conemaugh Township, CT, 7. 18. Hollidaysburg, H, 4.
Individual
Top 3
Diving: 1. Hannah Polosky, GL, 261. 2. Quinlin Mulroy, GL. 3. Dehlia Elbe, C. 200 Medley Relay: 1. Freeport (Cait, Brennan, Alexis Schrecongost, Kira Schrecongost, Isabelle Barton), 1:51.26. 2. Mount Pleasant. 3. Indiana. 200 Free: 1. Reegan Brown, MP, 1:57.94. 2. Jensen Westrick, CC. 3. Kate Rarrick, BA. 200 IM: 1. Lily King, MP, 2:07.75. 2. K. Schrecongost, F. 3. Kiaha McCool, BA. 50 Free: 1. Sarajo Gardner, MP, 25.06. 2. McKenna Mizikar, MP. 3. Ashlynn Hornick, MP. 100 Fly: 1. K. Schrecongost, F, 57.53. 2. King, MP. 3. Westrick, CC. 100 Free: 1. Leah Shackley, B, 51.94. 2. A. Screcongost, F. 3. Trinity Graft, MP.
500 Free: 1. Rarrick, BA, 5:23.42. 2. Hadley Long, I. 3. Morgan Baughman, MP. 200 Free Relay: 1. Mount Pleasant (Graft, Mizikar, Kiersten O’Connor, King), 1:40.32. 2. Freeport. 3. Indiana. 100 Back: 1. Shackley, B, 55.18. 2. Kiaha McCool, BA. 3. Gardner, MP. 100 Breast: 1. Peyton Scott, I, 1:05.57. 2. A. Schrecongost, F. 3. Abigail Sharp, LV. 400 Free Relay: 1. Mount Pleasant (King, Graft, Brown, Gardner), 3:40.77. 2. BAHS. 3. Central Cambria.