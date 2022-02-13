Clearfield won the 400 free relay Saturday at the Hess Invitational at IUP. The team of Hunter Cline, Connor Morgan, Derrick Mikesell and Leif Hoffman won the event in a time of 3:31.16. Mikesell (50 free) and Hoffman (500 free) also won individual events to help the Bison place third in the team standings. The Lady Bison came in fifth as a team.