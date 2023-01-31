HYDE —The Clearfield Bocce Ball team defeated the Red Raiders of Bellefonte on Jan. 18 and Jan. 24 by a score of 2-0 for both matches.
The Bison also defeated Bald Eagle Area on Jan. 30 by a score of 2-1.
The Bocce team is comprised of Special Olympic athletes with disabilities along with their nondisabled peers to promote both inclusion and the benefit of extracurricular sport activities in schools.
Unified Champion Schools provides opportunities for students both with all types of disabilities and without disabilities to participate in sports meaningfully and by engaging other students in the school community, Interscholastic Unified Sports (IUS) helps promote inclusion, acceptance and respect.
The Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program is supported by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Bureau of Special Education, Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Clearfield returns to action on Feb. 9 at Bald Eagle Area.
The team will also host in the league championships on Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium at Clearfield High School.