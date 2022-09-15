TYRONE — The Clearfield girls soccer team upended host Tyrone 8-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Elle Smith had five goals and three assists for the Lady Bison.
Mia Smith, Alayna Winters and Kaylie Brown added the other goals, while Riley Ryen netted two assists. Lexie Miller also had an assist.
Clearfield improved to 6-0 overall. The Lady Bison host Bellefonte on Monday.
Clearfield 8, Tyrone 2
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 2:18.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (E. Smith), 9:11.
3. Mia Smith, C, (E. Smith), 30:44.
4. E. Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 32:20.
5. E. Smith, C, (unassisted), 34:06.
6. E. Emith, C, (Ryen), 35:02.
Second Half
7. E. Smith, C, (Lexie Miller), 49:45.
8. Lexi Hess, T, (Chloe LaRosa), 62:01.
9. Kaylie Brown, C, (E. Smith), 70:05.
10. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 73:45.
Shots: Clearfield 20, Tyrone 3.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 1, Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 12.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Tyrone 0.