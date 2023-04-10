HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield baseball team earned its first win over the season with a 3-0 victory over host Huntingdon on Monday afternoon.
The Bison had six hits in the contest, including key RBIs from Cole Bloom and Will Domico to earn the victory.
Hunter Rumsky threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight to get the win. Morgen Billotte got the final two outs for the save.
Clearfield scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the third inning, as Billotte reached on an error, allowing Kam Kushner to score.
The Bison added two more runs in the top of the fourth, as Bloom drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, while Domico singled to plate Christian Welker to make it 3-0.
Clearfield improved to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the Mountain League. The Bison host St. Marys today in a non-league contest.
Clearfield—3
Bloom c 2001, Domico lf 4011, Billotte cf-p 3010, Rumsky p-1b 3000, Bumbarger 1b 3010, Mikesell rf 0000, Lopez ss 3110, Welker dh 2100, Quick 3b 2000, Irvin ph 1000, Kushner rf-cf 2120, Durandetta 2b 0000. Totals: 25-3-6-2.
Huntingdon—0
Mykut p-cf 3010, Foster lf 3000, Marshall c 3010, Steele 2b 3010, Hack ss 2000, Woodward 1b 2000, Bryson dh-p 2000, Gutschall ph 1000, Miller 3b 2000, Patti ph 1000, Wallen rf 2000, Sheffield rf 0000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 001 200 0—3 6 1
Huntingdon 000 000 0—0 3 2
Errors—Quick. Steele, Miller. 2B—Steele. SB—Billotte.
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Billotte—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Huntingdon: Mykut—3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Bryson—3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Rumsky (1-2). LP—Mykut. S—Billotte (1).