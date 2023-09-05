Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola meet for the 64th time on the gridiron to highlight Progressland’s Week 3 matchups. The Bison and Mounties are both hoping to rebound from Week 2 losses and take a 2-1 record into Week 4.
Moshannon Valley also has a chance to move to 2-1 as it finally gets a home game as Southern Huntingdon visits CNB Bank Stadium.
Meanwhile, Curwensville, Glendale and West Branch are all searching for their inaugural wins of the 2023 season.
The Warriors hope to do it in a rare Thursday night matchup at Claysburg-Kimmel, while the Golden Tide also face an ICC road trip when they visit Mount Union on Friday.
Glendale is in the friendly confines of Dr. Roy F. Baker Stadium where it hopes to get win No. 1 against Juniata Valley.
Here are capsule previews of all five Progressland games this week:
Thursday
West Branch (0-2) at Claysburg-Kimmel (0-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bulldogs have won the past six meetings to take a 17-14 series lead.
LAST MEETING: Then a sophomore, Warrior QB Tyler Biggans threw for 67 yards and ran for 85 yards and two scores in a 20-12 loss to Claysburg in 2021.
LAST WEEK: BUCKTAIL 28, WEST BRANCH 27: Biggans threw for 174 yards and two scores and ran for 154 yards and another TD, but the Warriors’ 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter fell short in a 1-point loss. NORTHERN BEDFORD 34, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 0: The Bulldogs were limited to 85 total yards and turned the ball over twice in the shutout loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Easton Emigh, Craig Fluck and Azadio Vargas. Claysburg-Kimmel’s Mason Campagna and Anthony McGeary.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Focus on everyone’s specific job for both offense and defense,” West Branch head coach Michael Nines said. “Eliminate mistakes so that we can play aggressively.”
Friday
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1) at Clearfield (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield, which has won 11 straight and 22 of the last 23 matchups, leads 40-23.
LAST MEETING: Bison QB Will Domico was 8-for-8 for 244 yards and five TDs in a 55-0 victory last season.
LAST WEEK: PENN CAMBRIA 34, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 3: The Panthers raced out to a 21-0 first quarter led, held the Mounties to 10 total rushing yards and had a Pick 6 in the 31-point victory. FOREST HILLS 22, CLEARFIELD 13: The Bison trailed 15-0 at the half and were down 22-0 before scoring 13 fourth-quarter points in the loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Hahn, Jakodi Jones, Zack Meyers and Logan Peterson. Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Will Domico and Carter Freeland.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to tackle and play great defense,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Field position and turnover margin,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “We must limit them.”
Curwensville (0-2) at Mount Union (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The series is tied 9-9.
LAST MEETING: Tide quarterback Dan McGarry threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 125 yards and two more scores, but Curwensville gave up two special teams TDs and a Pick 6 and dropped a 43-34 decision to the Trojans last season.
LAST WEEK: WINDBER 42, CURWENSVILLE 7: Rambler running back Luke Hostetler ran for 247 yards and four scores to lead Windber to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to the 42-7 win. BERLIN BROTHERSVALLEY 38, MOUNT UNION 7: The Trojans turned the ball over five times, including giving up a Pick-6 to the Mountaineers, who threw for 222 yards and three scores in the victory.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Tyler Dunn, Braden Holland, Connor Luzier and Hunter Tkacik. Mount Union’s Bryce Danish, Je’Saun Robinson and Josh Ryan.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to continue to be physical on defense,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We must close space and attack their athletes with the ball. This is big on defense and special teams. On offense, we need to continue to move the ball on the ground and in the passing game. We need to do a better job of getting points on our Red Zone trips.”
Juniata Valley (2-0) at Glendale (0-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Hornets hold a 41-14-2 advantage and have won eight straight in the series.
LAST MEETING: The Vikings were limited to 135 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times in a 23-12 loss last season.
LAST WEEK: JUNIATA VALLEY 21, NORTH STAR 20: Lucas Dick returned a interception for a TD with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter and Levi Thompson added the PAT to give the Hornets a 1-point win. Juniata Valley had two Pick 6s in the game. MEYERSDALE 14, GLENDALE 7: The Vikings had two drives end in turnovers and only managed 34 yards rushing on 28 attempts in the 7-point loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Juniata Valley’s Vincent Hoover, Adrian Prough, Jett Rand and Levi Thompson. Glendale’s Troy Misiura, Connor Potutschnig, Logan Skebeck and Daniel Williams.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to tackle well in the open field and keep them from making splash type plays,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Offensively, we have had opportunities to put points on the board. We need to finish drives and step up and make plays when the opportunity is presented.
“We showed great improvement from week 1 to week 2, but we still need to be more consistent. We have yet to play our best football. The players understand that it is a process and are committed to improving every time we step on the practice or game field. Offensively we need to play more fundamentally sound. Our line is improving but will face a great challenge against a very aggressive defense in Juniata Valley. They are well coached and like to bring a lot of pressure in a variety of ways. They have very good skill players on both sides of the ball and are really good at forcing their opponents into making mistakes.”
Southern Huntingdon (0-2) at Moshannon Valley (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Black Knights lead 18-12, but Southern has won the past three matchups.
LAST MEETING: Despite Knight running back Joe Bacher carrying 55 times for 347 yards and five TDs, the Rockets won a shootout 52-41 in 2019.
LAST WEEK: TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 45, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 0: The Rockets surrendered 399 yards of offense to the Titans and ran for negative 31 yards in the shutout loss. MOSHANNON VALLEY 35, EVERETT 27: The Black Knights sent the game to OT with a 46-yard Jalen Kurten to Luke Yarger TD pass with 8 seconds left in regulation then got a 1-yard run in the extra period from Tanner Kephart, who carried 20 times for 205 yards in the comeback win.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Southern Huntingdon’s Eli Rice and Cohen Snyder. Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Tyler Lobb, Sam Shipley and Luke Yarger.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The key to this game for the Black Knights is whether we can continue to grow, trust each other, and learn,” Mo Valley head coach Chris Davidson said. “They have been a dream to coach so far.”