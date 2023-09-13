HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team hosted a tri-meet on Wednesday afternoon with Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Bison toppled BEA 26-31 and the Mounties 25-30. P-O upended the Eagles 27-30.
The Lady Bison were 15-48 winners over the Lady Mounties and 18-45 winners over the Lady Eagles. P-O topped BEA 20-42.
On the boys’ side, Bald Eagle Area’s Colton Wagner crossed the line first in a time of 17:59.50.
Clearfield’s Eli Fox was second with a time of 18:00.74.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Tyke Phillips placed third with a time of 19:25.
Rounding out the top ten were Clearfield’s Spencer Luzier, P-O’s Nick Matweecha, the Bison’s Gavin Coudriet, BEA’s Owen Dechow, P-O’s Sam Massung and BEA’s Alec Wagner and Blake Wagner.
For the girls, Clearfield’s Haley Custaney was tops, finishing in a time of 23:47.
Her teammate Anna Luzier finished in second with a time of 23:57.
Third place went to Bald Eagle Area’s Rebekah Guenot in 24:15.
The rest of the top ten were Clearfield’s Marlayna Bender, Alexandra Miller, Ruth Wurster and Emma Jacob, as well as Philipsburg-Osceola’s Marlee Butterworth and Katie Matweecha.
Philipsburg-Osceola heads to the Ben Bloser Invite on Saturday, while Clearfield heads to the Red Flash Invite on Saturday as well.
The two teams meet again on Sept. 20, with Philipsburg-Osceola hosting Clearfield, Penn Cambria and Somerset.
Boys
Clearfield 25,
Philipsburg-Osceola 30
Philipsburg-Osceola 27,
Bald Eagle Area 30
Clearfield 26, Bald Eagle Area 31
Top Ten
1. Colton Wagner, BEA, 17:59. 2. Eli Fox, C, 18:00. 3. Tyke Phillips, PO. 4. Spencer Luzier, C, 19:26. 5. Nick Matweecha, PO, 19:26. 6. Gavin Coudriet, C, 20:07. 7. Owen Dechow, BEA, 20:35. 8. Sam Massung, PO, 21:22. 9. Alec Wagner, BEA, 21:27. Blake Wagner, BEA, 23:07.
Other Clearfield runners
11. Talan Hutton, 23:08. 13. Eli Barrett, 24:00. 16. Aydan Corrigan, 24:34. 17. Trent Potter, 24:39. 22. Noah Rose-Cruz, 25:38. 23. Domenico Maragrucci, 25:55. 24. Landen MacDonald, 26:16. 26. James Johnson, 26:56.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
12. Peyton Warner, PO, 23:13. 14. Grant Lutz, 24:15. 15. Carson Carlheim, 24:17. 18. Isaiah Versaw, 24:53. 19. Colton Hanson, 24:59. 20. Brian Swanson, 25:26. 21. Nathan Woomer, 25:27. 25. Shelby Weld, 26:46. 27. Sean Meyers, 27:17. 28. Michael Rodriguez, 39:26.
Girls
Clearfield 15,
Philipsburg-Osceola 48
Clearfield 18, Bald Eagle Area 45
Philipsburg-Osceola 20,
Bald Eagle Area 42
Top Ten
1. Haley Custaney, C, 23:47. 2. Anna Luzier, C, 23:57. 3. Rebekah Guenot, BEA 24:15. 4. Marlayna Bender, C, 24:37. 5. Alexandra Miller, C, 24:52. 6. Ruth Wurster, C, 25:28. 7. Emma Jacob, C, 25:45. 8. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 26:12. 9. Katie Matweecha, PO, 27:02. 10. Dehlia Elbe, C, 27:03.
Other Clearfield runners
13. Ruby Singleton, 27:31. 14. Haley Wilson, 27:39. 15. Caitlyn Albertson, 27:46.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
11. Evelyn Raker, 27:04. 12. Emma Wisor, 27:12. 16. Brynna Parish, 27:48. 17. Madison Nybeck, 28:40. 19. Sienna Ebert, 29:38. 21. Payton Roan, 30:35. 22. Evelyn Shaw, 30:40. 25. Zalena Johnson, 32:49. 26. Madison Fahr, 33:00. 27. Layla Westwood, 42:30.