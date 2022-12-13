The Clearfield Alliance girls fell to Johnstown Christian on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the Lady Crusaders with 12 points.
Callie Manno and Kaija Ramkawsky each had eight points. Susan Mann had seven steals.
Johnstown Christian—57
Ressler 1 0-0 2, Speigle 8 1-1 17, Mack 1 0-0 2, Miller 11 0-0 24, Burkey 0 4-6 4, Hostetter 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 5-7 57.
Clearfield Alliance—42
Shimmel 6 0-3 12, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 4 0-0 8, Mann 3 0-0 6, Ramkawsky 4 0-3 8, Bloom 0 1-2 1, Stone 3 1-2 7. Totals: 20 2-10 42.
Three-pointers: Miller 2.
Score by Quarters
J’town Christian 17 15 15 10—57
CACS 12 10 6 14—42