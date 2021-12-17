The Clearfield Allaince Christian School girls basketball team fell to Johnstown Christian on Friday night 46-17.
Elizabeth Shimmel led the Lady Crusaders with six points and two steals. Lena Stone had four points.
CACS dropped to 0-3 overall. The Lady Crusaders travel to Blair County Christian on Dec. 21.
Johnstown Christian—46
Mack 4 3-5 11, Ressler 1 0-0 2, Huston 3 0-0 6, Hinton 2 0-0 4, Shellenberger 0 0-0 0, Eckenrod 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 0-0 15, Burkey 2 0-0 4, Hostetter 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 3-5 46.
Clearfield Alliance—17
Shimmel 2 2-4 6, McTavish 1 0-0 2, Manno 1 1-3 3, Mann 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, Finney 0 0-0 0, Stone 2 0-04. Totals: 7 3-7 17.
Three-pointers: Miller 1.
Score by Quarters
Jtown Christian 15 18 11 2—46
Clearfield Alliance 4 4 6 3—17