The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team fell to Calvary Baptist 68-35 on Thursday night.
The Crusaders were led by Brennan Michael’s 10 points. Remington Crawford added eight.
CACS dropped to 0-6 on the season. The Crusaders travel to Calvary Christian on Tuesday.
Clearfield Alliance—35
Passmore 3 1-2 7, Crawford 3 1-2 8, B. Michael 5 0-0 10, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Smeal 1 0-0 2, Fitt 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 2-4 35.
Calvary Baptist—68
Shank 13 0-0 26, Meckley 7 0-0 15, Apjok 1 1-4 3, King 3 0-0 6, Helman 4 0-0 8, Murray 0 0-0 0, Velaro 3 0-0 6, Rattigan 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 1-4 68.
Three-pointers: Crawford. Meckley.
Score by Quarters
CACS 6 7 7 15—35
CB 25 19 14 10—68