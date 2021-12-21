ALTOONA — The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team fell to host Blair County Christian 60-23 on Tuesday.
The Crusaders were led by Brennan Michael’s 11 points. Remington Crawford had eight rebounds, five steals and four points.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 0-5 overall. The Crusaders host Great Commission on Jan. 3.
Clearfield Alliance—23
Passmore 2 0-0 4, Crawford 3 0-0 6, B. Michael 5 1-2 11, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Ramkasky 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-2 23.
Blair County Christian—60
Butterbaugh 0 0-0 0, D. Dull 4 -0-0 8, Co. Dull 3 2-2 8, Karageanas 3 0-0 6, Nagle 2 0-0 4, Sease 2 0-0 4, Mas. Andre 3 0-0 7, Claar 2 0-0 4, Mat. Andre 1 0-0 2, Burkett 2 0-0 5, Ca. Dull 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 2-2 60.
Three-pointers: Mas. Andre, Burkett.
Score by Quarters
CACS 4 7 4 8—23
BCC 24 14 10 12—60