The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team downed Williamsport Christian 56-47 on Tuesday.
Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 30 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Remington Crawford netted 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Richard Passmore was also in double digits with 10 points, nine steals, nine assists, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Clearfield Alliance—56
Passmore 5 0-0 10, Crawford 5 1-2 11, B. Michael 13 3-3 30, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 0 0-2 0, Ramkasky 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-7 56.
Williamsport Christian—47
Henderson 3 0-0 6, Eisley 12 0-0 24, Harris 0 1-2 1, Baney 7 2-4 16. Totals: 22 3-6 47.
Three-pointers: B. Michael.
Score by Quarters
CACS 12 17 16 11—56
WC 7 11 16 13—47