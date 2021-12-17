The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team fell to visiting Johnstown Christian on Friday night 65-37.
Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 16 points and six steals. Remington Crawford added 11 points.
Richard Passmore had eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Clearfield Alliance (0-3) travel to Blair County Christian on Tuesday.
Johnstown Christian—65
Baker 6 0-0 12, Taylor 9 0-0 18, Burkey 2 0-2 4, Huston 0 0-0 0, Coleman 12 0-0 24, DiGuardi 3 2-4 8, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 2-6 65.
Clearfield Alliance—37
Passmore 4 0-0 8, Crawford 5 0-2 11, B. Michael 7 1-3 16, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Ramkasky 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-5 37.
Three-pointers: Crawford, B. Michael.
Score by Quarters
Jtown Christian 24 8 27 6—65
Clearfield Alliance 7 15 8 8—37